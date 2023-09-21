Live
Microsoft Surface Event 2023 liveblog: all the latest devices from Microsoft's NYC event
We're on the ground in NYC for the Microsoft Surface Event 2023
The Microsoft Surface Event 2023 is here, and we're expecting a slew of new devices from the tech giant over the coming hours, as well as updates on its OpenAI collaboration and ChatGPT integration into Bing and other Microsoft products.
But for now, Surface devices are taking center stage, starting with the anticipated reveal of the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, as well as the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, the Microsoft Surface Studio 2, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6, and more.
The event, which kicks off at 1PM EDT on September 21, 2023, will be broadcast live on Microsoft's event homepage, as well as its main Microsoft YouTube channel and the Microsoft Surface YouTube subchannel.
Once the event livestream opens, we'll be embedding the video here so you can follow along with us as the event unfolds.
We're excited to see what Microsoft has in store for its next Surface products, and we'll bring you our reactions and analysis to everything we see as it happens, so make sure to stay right here for all the latest from New York City.
Clearly reference to Panos Panay's departure and the massive Xbox leaks we also got.
OK we are on! Frank Shaw, head communications at Microsoft takes to the stage, and makes a joke about how it's been a quiet news week for Microsoft.
Will we get an iconic moment like the one below? I fear not... shame, as I kind of love dorky Microsoft.
From Lance:
"There's a buzz in this room where people seem to have forgotten about departed Microsoft Device Head Panos Panay. Maybe we will see something more than run-of-the-mill Surface updates. We know AI is on the menu, as are new Surfaces, but what about something more?"
Most people are now seated and ready for the show to begin. We'll keep you posted with what's being said and shown off, so you don't have to wait for the recording later.
So, to be clear, the event itself starts in about 10 minutes - however there won't be a live stream, it seems.
Instead, a recording of the event will then be published online later.
So far, we expect to see the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, as well as the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, the Microsoft Surface Studio 2, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6.
This is all based on rumors, of course, but pretty convincing ones. We shouldn't have too long to find out.
There's a demo room that's been heavily guarded, so we should definitely get some new products we can actually hold today.
It's almost certain we'll get new Surface products - the question is: which ones?
The room is filling up.
Here's someone who definitely is hyped:
Somehow, Lance is still smiling despite working tirelessly this week to give us his iPhone 15 review and iPhone 15 Pro Max review and attend Amazon's big launch event yesterday.
The man's a machine!
Microsoft has been a bit quiet on X (previously Twitter). You'd think ahead of the event it would be drumming up hype, maybe even using a bespoke hashtag. If this was Apple, you could count on it.
Instead, all we've got is a tweet from yesterday reminding us about the event.
Meanwhile, our software writer, Kristina Terech, has reported on rumors that suggest as well as new Surface devices, we may hear about how Microsoft plans to integrate AI into Windows 11 as well.
Considering how keen on artificial intelligence Microsoft has been, especially when it comes to the Bing AI chatbot, I would be surprised if there wasn't any mention of AI today.
Our US Editor in Chief, Lance UIanoff, is at the event and has just supplied us with this photo. We should find out soon what Microsoft has in store for us!
Hello! While the live stream for the Microsoft event isn't live for a few hours yet, we are already there. It seems the live stream will be a repeat of what Microsoft reveals to select journalists - so we can give you the latest news from the event as it happens, rather than waiting for the live stream!
