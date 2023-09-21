Microsoft Surface Event 2023 liveblog: all the latest devices from Microsoft's NYC event

The Microsoft Surface Event 2023 is here, and we're expecting a slew of new devices from the tech giant over the coming hours, as well as updates on its OpenAI collaboration and ChatGPT integration into Bing and other Microsoft products.

But for now, Surface devices are taking center stage, starting with the anticipated reveal of the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, as well as the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, the Microsoft Surface Studio 2, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6, and more.

The event, which kicks off at 1PM EDT on September 21, 2023, will be broadcast live on Microsoft's event homepage, as well as its main Microsoft YouTube channel and the Microsoft Surface YouTube subchannel.

Once the event livestream opens, we'll be embedding the video here so you can follow along with us as the event unfolds.

We're excited to see what Microsoft has in store for its next Surface products, and we'll bring you our reactions and analysis to everything we see as it happens, so make sure to stay right here for all the latest from New York City.