Xbox's Phil Spencer makes comment on "disappointing" leaks

Xbox head Phil Spencer has made a statement regarding the recent FTC v Microsoft court case leaks, addressing employees in an internal email and giving a shorter, public statement on social media.

The colossal Xbox leak revealed several new pieces of hardware, including upgraded Xbox Series X|S units and a new controller, all due to launch in 2024. The documents also state plans to release the next Xbox console in 2028, as well as discussions for a potential Nintendo acquisition back in 2020.

Spencer took to Twitter to express his frustration regarding the reveals, but says that as the documents shared are old, "so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future." Spencer signs off the tweet stating that Xbox will have more to share when ready.

We've seen the conversation around old emails and documents. It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready.September 19, 2023 See more

Spencer made an extended statement with an internal memo, shared to employees. Obtained by The Verge, Spencer's memo reiterates that the accidentally revealed documents "are well over a year old and our plans have evolved."

"I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners’ information very seriously," Spencer's statement continues. "This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation."

Spencer concludes by focusing on the now, mentioning the "amazing success" of Starfield, and commenting on the upcoming release of Forza Motorsport which is currently set to launch on October 10, with a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

As for the accidental hardware reveals, it is true that plans and features may change between now and release, especially given the documents aren't exactly brand new. That said, there's still always room for new features we haven't yet heard about; my personal hopes being further additions to Xbox's backwards compatibility suite and a successor to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

