Xbox Series X refresh detailed in Microsoft court case, likely coming in late 2024

A brand new Xbox Series X console refresh is coming next year, according to court documents accidentally shown during the FTC v Microsoft case.

The new Xbox Series X console, codenamed Brooklin, is going all-digital and ditching the original model's disc drive. To compensate, it'll have 2TB of internal storage, alongside other improvements such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and improved sustainability with a 15% reduction in PSU power. Brooklin is scheduled to launch around late October 2024, with an official announcement coming between June and July. It'll cost the same as the base model, too, at $499 / £449 / AU$749 (via The Verge).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Microsoft / The Verge) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

Its sibling system, the Xbox Series S, looks to also be receiving an update. Codenamed Ellewood, this is less of a major overhaul and more in line with the recently launched 1TB Xbox Series S black model. Though, it will also boast sustainability improvements as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support. The Ellewood revision is slated to launch a little earlier than Brooklin, around the end of August next year. At launch, it'll retail for $299.99 / £249.99 / AU$499.

Both consoles look to be bundled with an updated Xbox Wireless Controller, too. Bearing the Sebile codename, it looks to be a huge improvement over the 2020 model, featuring haptic feedback and improved compatibility with Xbox Cloud Gaming and mobile pairing. Interestingly, the document mentions "new modular thumbsticks" with improved longevity, potentially hinting at Hall effect sticks which feature in many of the best Xbox controllers created by third-party companies.

The Sebile gamepad is due to launch around late May 2024, though it will also come bundled with both Xbox Series X and S console refreshes when they release later in the year.

