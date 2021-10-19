Live
Google Pixel 6 launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens
The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro launch event is set to happen later today where we'll hear all the details about the next flagship Android phones sporting the latest Android 12 software.
Planning to tune in? The October 19 launch starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 4am in AEDT on October 20). You'll be able to watch the launch on Google's official website and we've got a guide on how to watch the Google Pixel 6 live stream too.
If you want to keep up with everything happening, we'll be running you through the entire event with our live blog. We'll be talking you through any last minute leaks before the event starts, and then we'll be sharing all the key details immediately after they're revealed on stage.
What do we expect to see today? We know we'll be hearing about the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, but we may see some surprise announcements from the company.
For example, we could hear more about the official rollout of Android 12, an official confirmation of the heavily rumored Google Pixel Watch or even a surprise reveal of long mooted Google Pixel Fold.
Welcome to Google Pixel 6 launch day. This is one of the strangest smartphone launches of the year as we've seen this handset teased multiple times online, appear in TV adverts, and even in the shop windows of the company's New York City store.
However, there are still a few key details we don't know. We don't know how much it'll cost, when it'll be released, a few of the core specs and we don't know what the company's new Tensor chip is really capable of.
The Google Pixel 6 will be fully revealed later today during the company's big launch event. What else can we anticipate to see? There will certainly be a reveal for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
Other potential announcements include further details on Android 12 and when it'll arrive on other Pixel phones as well as reveals for the Google Pixel Watch or Google Pixel Fold.
Stick with us throughout the day to hear everything we see in the runup to the big event such as last-minute leaks and teasers we see from Google HQ.
