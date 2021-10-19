Last-minute Google Pixel 6 Pro leak lays the soon-to-be-launched Android phone bare

The Google Pixel 6 family is due to launch in just a few hours - we've already launched our event live blog, though we've also got a guide on how to watch it yourself if you prefer - with a kick-off time of 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, or 4am AEDT on October 20.

Someone missed that memo though, because the Google Pixel 6 Pro has already been listed on Amazon in the UK (via popular leaker Roland Quandt), and the listing includes a particularly in-depth specs list for the thing.

This includes some details we'd heard before, like its 6.7-inch screen size, 1440 x 3120 display resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, or its combination of a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The listing also mentions the Tensor chipset, which is something Google has already detailed, as it's a processor the company made itself (though there are suggestions that Samsung helped in a big way).

New Pixel 6 Pro information

There's new information here though. Apparently the phone will have 12GB of RAM alongside either 128GB or 256GB of storage, but no card slot for expandable storage. Google often likes to offer cloud storage bundles with its new phones, but that's not mentioned in the listing.

According to Amazon's specs list, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12MP front-facing camera, and we've heard a multitude of figures on that front before.

We actually get an in-depth breakdown of the phone's video-recording capabilities - apparently it'll record in 4K at up to 60fps, though there's no mention of 8K unlike many other top-end phones. The selfie video recording capability is said to be stuck at 1080p 30fps.

Finally, the device is said to have an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, which is something we assumed based on the lack of a physical scanner in official pictures, but it's good to have it confirmed anyway.

Roland Quandt added that the 128GB version of the phone was listed for £849 (roughly $1,170, AU$1,570), while the 256GB one was listed for £949 (around $1,300, AU$1,750). It's worth pointing out that when we checked the listing, no price was included, which suggests that at least was removed.

There's only a matter of hours to go until we get all these specs and features 'confirmed' on stage - but you're going to have to feign surprise at all the announcements, because this close to the event, we don't imagine the Amazon information is wrong.