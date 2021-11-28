Live
Cyber Monday coffee machine live blog: the best Keurig and Nespresso offers
All the best coffee machine deals live right now
By Cat Ellis last updated
If you're looking for a great deal on a coffee machine, Cyber Monday is the perfect time. All the biggest stores in the US and UK have cut the prices of single-cup, espresso, and drip coffee machines, and this year's Cyber Monday deals are particularly impressive.
Whether it's Keurig, Nespresso, De'Longhi, or even KitchenAid, we're rounding up all the very best Cyber Monday coffee machine deals for you right here so you can be sure you're getting the best possible price.
We're also keeping an eye out for offers on essentials like extra coffee pods and filters, so you'll have everything you need to make the perfect cup once your new machine arrives.
Some of these deals will only be available for a limited time, so make sure you bookmark this page and come back often to find the best offers as soon as they land.
Today's best US Cyber Monday coffee machine deals
- Amazon: Cyber Monday sales underway with big discounts on coffee machines
- Best Buy: save on appliances including coffee makers and espresso machines
- Target: great discounts on a range of coffee machines, with some freebies too
- Walmart: thousands of coffee machines some with substantial savings
Today's best UK Cyber Monday coffee machine deals
It turns out, our editor in chief doesn't drink coffee - never has, never will (apparently).
Seems odd to me, but that doesn't stop me trying to tempt him with sweet, sweet deals on the best Keurig machines, acknowledged as some of the best out there on the market.
I will get him, and these are the deals to go for.
If you love espresso-style hot drinks as well as filter coffee, this is the Keurig deal you want to snap up. The K-Duo coffee maker is extremely versatile as it can brew filter coffee in the included 12-cup glass carafe, or make hot drinks using K-Cup pods, and is now down to $79 at Walmart, offering a $20 saving.
It has a 60 oz reservoir so you won't find yourself constantly topping up the coffee maker every time you want a hot beverage, either. I love the array of K-Cup pods available covering everything from coffee and tea, to hot chocolate and even chai, but sometimes nothing beats a large cup of joe.
The hot plate keeps the filter coffee warm, while the handy pause and pour function lets you temporarily stop the brewing process so you can pour a hot drink, before letting the coffee continue to fill to the carafe.
Welcome to TechRadar's Cyber Monday coffee machine deals live blog, where we're pointing you towards all the very best offers. Whether you prefer a creamy latte, a smooth espresso, or just filter coffee by the pint, we've got you covered.
Keurig is one of the biggest names in single-serve coffee machines (particularly in the US), which is no surprise – picking a K-Cup pod and pressing a button is a quick, effortless way to get yourself a cup of steaming caffeinated goodness.
We've seen some great offers on a huge range of Keurig machines, but our top pick right now is the Keurig K-Elite coffee machine, which is down to $119 at Best Buy (a saving of $50). Unlike your standard single-serve machine, it can brew both hot and cold beverages, present you with hot water on demand. Don't want to wake your partner? It's super quiet, too!
While you're at it, you can stock up on K-Cup pods at Amazon, where you can grab 24 Bulletproof medium roast pods for $16.87 (down from $24.99). Unlike some Bulletproof coffee, this stuff is nothing but pure, fruity beans.
