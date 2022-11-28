Cyber Monday Keurig deals 2022: the best deals brewing

We've seen some fantastic Cyber Monday Keurig deals today, which is fantastic for those looking to invest in a new coffee maker.

Keurig's coffee makers are popular year-round, but in particular during the Cyber Monday deals when they often receive some pretty exciting discounts. We've been keeping tabs on all of the new deals today as they crop up across various retailers.

There have already been some significant discounts this weekend, and we'll be updating this page with the hottest Keurig deals on some of the best coffee makers (opens in new tab) as they drop throughout the day. There are also a few choice deals left over from Black Friday, which we've included below.

Curious about what sort of Cyber Monday Keurig coffee maker deals there might be this year? Want to know where you should look for the best discounts – and if it's worth buying one on sale right now? Here we answer those burning questions and more.

(opens in new tab) Cyber Monday in the UK (opens in new tab)

We're covering US Cyber Monday deals here - so if you're reading this from the UK, head over to our round up of the best UK Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab).

If you need to pick up a coffee maker there are currently several noteworthy sales with deals on a variety of Keurig machines. There's a strong possibility that prices will drop even lower once Cyber Monday rolls around officially, but if you need a Keurig for your home or office ASAP, you'll still avail yourself of a decent discount if you buy before then.

The best Cyber Monday Keurig deals

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $100 now $67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Like the Keurig K-Slim, the K-Mini coffee maker is designed for those with limited space (or a smaller budget). It's less than five inches wide, so can easily fit on small counter tops, and can still brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces. However, unlike the Slim, the K-Mini only features a one-cup reservoir, so you'll need to add water for each brew. You're getting 33% off with this Cyber Monday Keurig deal.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has the Essentials version of the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker at just $79. It's not as flashy as its premium sibling – which sports a nickel-colored finish, metal handle, metal drip tray, and is on sale at Amazon right now (opens in new tab) – but as for features and settings, it's exactly the same machine. The K-Cafe may drop even lower, but $79 is still a great deal worth thinking about.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker, but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint. Keurig itself dropped the K- Slim down to $75 last Black Friday, so this $80 deal at Amazon is almost as good.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $150 now $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The perfect all-around coffee maker for a family kitchen, the Keurig K-Classic is a great option if you're looking for something with a large reservoir and quick brew time, but don't want to completely break the bank. Amazon knocked $50 off its list price on Black Friday, knocking a further $10 off over the weekend - but has had the K-Classic as low as $45 in years prior. For our money, though, under $100 for this model is still a stellar deal.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker: was $160 now $91 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Keurig's white K-Supreme coffee maker is 38% off at Amazon right now, which is just $20 shy of its lowest-ever price. This model boasts the brand's MultiStream brewing technology to better saturate coffee grounds, and its 66 oz reservoir can be positioned on either side of the machine. The only difference between the K-Supreme and its Plus sibling– which is also on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab) – is that the latter gets programmable brew strength and temperature settings.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $190 now $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fan of iced coffees? The K-Elite can handle those. It's also capable of producing hot water on demand should you need it – making the K-Elite perfect for oatmeal or tea. This model features QuietBrew technology to reduce noise, as well as notifications for descaling. $120 is just $20 short of Amazon's lowest-ever price, which came back in July, and we don't anticipate seeing this deal get much better.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker: was $200 now $155 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've never seen the Keurig K-Supreme Plus cheaper at Amazon. With MultiStream technology – which Keurig claims more evenly saturates coffee grounds – this is a coffee maker for those who like their hot drinks brimming with flavor. Its 66 oz reservoir can be positioned on either side of the machine, and the 'Plus' element of this particular model refers to programmable brew strengths and temperature settings – two features that the standard Keurig K-Supreme doesn't offer.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker: was $190 now $163 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are coffee makers, and then there are coffee makers. Keurig's K-Cafe machine falls firmly into the latter camp. This coffee maker will let you use any K-Cup pod to brew coffee or make delicious lattes and cappuccinos if you're after something a little different. It's got simple button controls and a large 60 oz reservoir that lets you brew six cups before needing to refill. The K-Cafe may get cheaper over the weekend, but $27 off at Amazon is still a reasonable deal worth considering.

Tips for buying a Keurig this Cyber Monday

The Keurig family of coffee machines is vast – from compact models for solo drinkers to larger machines that are suitable for serving family members or houseguests. Picking up a stellar Cyber Monday Keurig deal won't mean much if you don't buy the right machine for your space and needs. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you browse this year's Cyber Monday sales for a new Keurig coffee maker.

The easiest way to make sure you're getting the best Keurig Cyber Monday deal is to check that you're going after the right model for your needs. Keurig has a range of devices in its current lineup, and balancing their features and prices with your own lifestyle is key to getting the most value out of your purchase.

The cheapest Keurig, for example, is the Keurig K-Mini. While perfect for smaller spaces or lone coffee drinkers, the lack of a water reservoir and basic controls means it's not ideal for larger households or those looking to tinker with the strength and flavor of their coffee.

(Image credit: Keurig)

If you're looking for something that can handle more than one cup at a time but still won't break the bank, we'd recommend checking out the Keurig K-Classic instead. There's a removable water reservoir here, which means you won't need to fill it up for each drink, and each tank can brew between four and eight drinks depending on the size you choose.

Or, if you're looking for more control over your coffee's strength and texture, something a little more premium might be in order. The Keurig K-Cafe comes with a milk frother and a shot setting for a stronger brew, making it an easy way to experiment with specialty drinks at home without splashing out on a full espresso machine.

In general, we'd recommend checking the following specs of your chosen coffee maker to ensure that you're picking up the right machine for you.

Reservoir capacity: check how much water the machine will hold, and whether that amount will be enough for a full day's use without having to refill.

check how much water the machine will hold, and whether that amount will be enough for a full day's use without having to refill. Reservoir build: can the water reservoir be removed for filling at the sink? Many cheaper machines build the reservoir straight into the body, which makes things a little more cumbersome.

can the water reservoir be removed for filling at the sink? Many cheaper machines build the reservoir straight into the body, which makes things a little more cumbersome. Size: check that the footprint of your coffee maker will fit on your available counter space, including any storage or accessories you plan on picking up with it.

check that the footprint of your coffee maker will fit on your available counter space, including any storage or accessories you plan on picking up with it. Brew sizes: if you like a larger coffee, check that your machine can brew 10- or 12-ounce cups.

if you like a larger coffee, check that your machine can brew 10- or 12-ounce cups. Milk frother: those looking to experiment with specialty drinks like a Cappuccino or Latte will need a milk frother, and picking a machine with one already attached will save you plenty of cash.

Once you've found the right machine, it's time to find some deals. As above, we're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday Keurig deals on this very page – but if you find a price you like elsewhere, it's crucial that you check it against other retailers. Many larger stores automatically price match each other, however, it's always worth checking for a lower cost elsewhere, especially since retailers also like to add free gifts to boost their chances against the competition.

(Image credit: Keurig)