LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV drops to record-low price just ahead of the Super Bowl

The big game is just weeks away, and if you're looking to snag an epic Super Bowl TV deal on a stunning display, then you're in luck. We've just spotted LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 (was $2,499,99) at Amazon. That's a massive $700 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the OLED display.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch OLED TV and $100 less than last week's price. If you're looking for a premium display, this is one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've spotted so far, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the LG TV at this record-low price.

OLED Super Bowl TV deal

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - You can get LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99. That's a massive $703 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display. Perfect for watching the Super Bowl - the LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

