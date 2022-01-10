LG TV 2022: all the new OLED, Mini LED, and QNED TVs this year

Audio player loading…

While the rest of the industry is going bigger in 2022, LG TVs are going smaller: For the first time, LG is offering its flagship C-Series OLED in a 42-inch size and, if pricing follows previous years, it could be yours for under a grand.

Thanks to CES 2022, we know about several new LG TVs heading our way. We know about the new LG C2 OLED and G2 OLEDs that use LG’s OLED evo panels that have a higher peak brightness than the 2020 models, as well as some tempting new QNED models that will use the new-and-improved Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, LG is making a Z2 Series 8K OLED that’s certainly not going to come cheap, and the 8K QNED99 from last year that will continue to be on sale throughout this year alongside a few updates to the QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80.

Last but not least, we’ll be excited to see what improvements LG makes in the more affordable OLED space. Last year the company debuted the LG A1 OLED and rebuilt the B1 OLED off the previous design of the LG BX, and those series will continue to live on in the new LG A2 and LG B2 OLEDs in 2022.

For gamers, movie lovers and audiophiles, LG has a rock-solid lineup of TVs to appease all budgets and content preferences in the new year. How they’ll hold up against the competition remains to be determined - but for now we’re marginally excited about what this next generation of LG TVs will be capable of.

LG TV 2022 technology - what's new?

LG didn't announce much new in the way of display technologies at CES 2022, but did emphasize that its OLED evo panels would be available in more models this year thanks to its arrival on the popular C-Series OLED TV. LG also talked up the use of mini-LED technology in its high-end QNED TVs, and the benefits that would bring to both color accuracy and off-axis viewing angles.

OLED, QNED, or NanoCell? LG has quite a few TV technologies in play this year. Here's what you need to know. OLED uses organic light-emitting diodes in each pixel to create virtually unlimited contrast (a pure white pixel next to a totally black pixel next to it, for example) but is limited by its peak brightness. QNED is a new TV technology for 2021, with the acronym standing for quantum nano-emitting diodes (yup). It makes use of a mini-LED backlight with 30,000 tiny LEDs, almost 2,500 dimming zones for exceptional brightness control and contrast (for an LCD screen, at least).

In terms of chassis construction, LG says that it's reducing the weight of a number of its OLED TVs up to 50%. That's the case for the new LG C2 OLED vs last year's C1 OLED, as the former now uses a composite fiber material. You'll also notice a smaller trim on the bezels (6mm vs 10.2mm) for both the new G- and C-Series OLEDs.

Under the hood, there's a lot more going on. The upgrade from last year's Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor to this year's Alpha a9 Gen. 5 allows for higher AI audio upscaling that can transform stereo sound into a 7.1.2 mix, and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro that will have 5,000 zones vs 500 zones of tone mapping.

Lastly, LG is changing the version number of webOS6 to webOS22 to help differentiate the software from its predecessor. The latest version of the software will come with new user profiles for recommended content and Always Ready mode that apes Samsung’s Ambient Mode by offering a minimalist backdrop when your TV isn't in use.

OLED 2022 TVS

(Image credit: LG)

LG 2022 OLED TVs

LG Z2 8K OLED (77, 88-inch): LG’s high-end 8K OLED returns in 2022. Not a ton has changed in this year’s model, other than the new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor. In terms of features, you're getting top-class upscaling, Dolby Atmos audio, and the HDMI 2.1 / VRR gaming features found on the C2 and G2.The 88-inch version is now wall-mountable, but that’s an advantage that only the extremely wealthy among us will really benefit from.

(Image credit: LG)

LG G2 4K OLED (55, 65, 77, 83, 97-inch): LG’s luxury Gallery Series has a place in the 2022 TV lineup with the LG G2 4K OLED. It will be available in a number of new sizes, including the absolutely massive 97-inch model, and still uses the LG OLED evo panel for a higher peak brightness than its competitors.

(Image credit: LG)

LG C2 4K OLED (42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83-inch): Don’t worry, the ever-popular C-Series will return in 2022 and it’s going to be better than ever. First off, it will be available in a new smaller size of 42 inches. The 42-inch screen will still offer 4K/120Hz support, making it an awesome companion for your PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it will support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos passthrough to your soundbar. Even better, the 55-inch version and above will utilize the LG OLED evo panels for even brighter HDR highlights. Last but not least, it will use the new LG Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor for better upscaling. Considering that the C2 was TechRadar’s #1 TV of 2021, we’re expecting big things from the C2.

LG B2 4K OLED (55, 65, 77-inch): LG played a bit coy last year with its LG B1 OLED series, saving its announcement for later in the year rather than at CES 2021. This year, however, LG has been up front by telling us that a B2 Series is definitely in-bound this year. The main difference between this and the LG C2, is that the LG B2 uses the LG Alpha a7 Gen 5 processor instead of the Alpha a9 Gen 5. That means upscaling and motion processing may not be as good as its higher-tier older sibling, but it’s likely not a ton worse, either.

LG A2 4K OLED (48, 55, 65, 77-inch): The last OLED in LG’s 2022 lineup is the LG A2 OLED, a sequel to last year’s A1 OLED. Since its debut we’ve had our doubts about the A-Series OLED as it uses a native 60Hz panel instead of a 120Hz screen, but so far it has been an affordable alternative to the B- and C-Series. We generally recommend it for movie buffs who tend to watch more dramas or period pieces instead of action or sports content, and we definitely recommend that gamers move at least one step higher to the B2 when choosing a screen to pair with the Xbox Series X and PS5.

QNED 2022 TVs

LG 2022 QNED TVs

LG QNED99 8K TV (65, 75, 86-inch): The Nano99 is once again this year’s highest-spec ‘QNED’ television, meaning it makes use of a Mini LED backlight to improve brightness control and contrast over standard LCD-LED displays. It’s an 8K TV too, and packs a 120Hz panel with Full Array Local Dimming, as well as supporting hands-free voice commands.

(Image credit: LG)

LG QNED95 8K TV (65, 75-inch): The QNED95 cleaves close to the QNED99, as a Mini LED 8K TV, but makes do with a 60Hz panel rather than 120Hz. It uses an 8K iteration of the a9 Gen 4 AI Processor too.

LG QNED90 4K TV (65, 75, 86-inch): This QNED television packs in 4K resolution, a 120Hz panel, and Full Array Local Dimming through its Mini LED backlight. It uses the a7 Gen 4 AI processor rather than the a9 though.

LG QNED85 4K TV (65, 75-inch): This step-down QNED model is also 4K, and matches the QNED90 for specs aside from its 60Hz panel.

What else is coming from LG?

What else is coming this year?

As of yet, LG hasn't announced its plans for its UHD TV lineup and Nano Cell lineup. Our guess is that the Nano Cell lineup will be quite limited this year, but it's probably not quite decommissioned yet. To that end, expect a number of mid-range and budget models to make their way out around the middle of the year.

We'll obviously keep you posted when those models are announced, so be sure to revisit this page in a few months to see what's been added.

