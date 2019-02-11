LG G8 ThinQ price leaked – it could undercut the Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS

The LG G8 ThinQ price may well end up being cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS, according to a new leak from Canada.

According to Reddit user livedadevil , who spotted an entry in a Canadian retail system, the G8 ThinQ will go on sale for C$1,199.99 – that converts to roughly $900, £700 or AU$1,270.

The price of the LG G8 ThinQ is higher than the LG G7 ThinQ, the 128GB model of which launched at $750 / £629 / AU$1,099. It is cheaper than the iPhone XS however, as well as the rumored launch price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 .

This is a notable price hike, although it’s common for newer iterations of devices to get significant price increases – the Google Pixel 3 , for example, saw a $150 (£110, AU$120) increase in price for the 128GB version over the Pixel 2 .

It’s worth bearing in mind that this price is for the 128GB model of the device, and as with the LG G7 ThinQ , there will likely be a 64GB model too, which will launch at a lower price.

The leaked screenshot that appears shows the LG G8 ThinQ's Candian price. Credit: livedadevil, via Reddit (Image: © livedadevil, via Reddit)

While the Canadian price isn’t confirmed, LG’s flagship devices do tend to be cheaper than those from Apple or Samsung, so this price is believable.

We do know a little about the device already, as LG announced a partnership with microelectronics manufacturers Infineon to improve the LG G8 ThinQ’s front-facing camera with time-of-flight and reduced power drain functions.

Before that leaked renders of the device showed us what it could look like and some features it could have, including the Sound on Display feature in which screen vibrations are used instead of speakers. These features and looks are based on rumors and leaks however, and might not be accurate.

There could also be some surprise features that LG has managed to keep under wraps, and which may go some way to justify the increased price.