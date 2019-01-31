LG G8 and LG V50 ThinQ could both land at MWC 2019, one with 5G

We were expecting LG to launch the LG G8 at MWC 2019 in late February, but it now seems that might not be the company’s only flagship on show, as a report claims that the LG V50 ThinQ will also be announced.

That’s according to ETNews, which adds that the LG V50 ThinQ will support 5G, while the LG G8 won’t. The site also says to expect a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, a 6-inch display and a vapor chamber (to keep the phone cool) in the V50 ThinQ.

The LG V50 ThinQ will apparently also have a new gesture-based interface and is said to go on sale in Europe and the US in March, with Sprint listed as one of the network partners. That makes sense as we'd previously heard that LG's first 5G phone would be a Sprint-exclusive in the US.

However, if you want to buy it you might want to get saving, as the report also says to expect a price of between 1.3 million won (around $1,170/£890/AU$1,600) and 1.5 million won (roughly $1,350/£1,025/AU$1,850).

Two become one

The idea seems to be to give customers the choice between a super-premium 5G handset in the form of the V50 ThinQ, and a more conventional, affordable flagship in the form of the LG G8, which will apparently get a wider, global launch.

Moving forward though LG might look to ditch the G range according to this report, and roll it into the V series. That could happen soon, with the LG G8 potentially being the last in the range, but this is just a rumor for now, so we’d take it all with a pinch of salt.

Still, with LG also seemingly looking into foldable phones, it might make sense to combine its V and G series, rather than adding a third premium option to the mix.

