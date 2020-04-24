This iPhone SE deal at Verizon gets you a $30 price cut on Apple AirPods

The iPhone SE is officially available to order today, and Verizon is offering a fantastic deal on the budget iPhone that gets you a rare price cut on the Apple AirPods. For a limited time, Verizon is waiving its activation fee when you order the iPhone SE and offering a 15% discount on the latest model Apple AirPods.



The 2020 iPhone SE features Apple's most powerful chip, the A13 Bionic, and packs a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and wireless charging. The budget iPhone includes an impressive camera system with 4K recording is available in three color options: black, white, and Product Red.

Starting now through May 8, Verizon is waiving its activation fee when you order the iPhone SE online or from the My Verizon app. The carrier is also offering a rare price cut on the latest model Apple Airpods. For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with charging case on sale for $135.99 and the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $169.99.



If you're interested in any accessories with your purchase, Verizon is also offering a 25% discount on iPhone SE cases & screen protectors.

iPhone SE for $399 at Sprint | Order the iPhone SE and get the latest model AirPods on sale for $169.99

For a limited time, Verizon is waiving its activation fee and offering free two-day shipping when you order the iPhone SE online for $399. This deal ends on May 8.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $135.99 at Verizon

You can score a $24 price cut on the 2019 Apple AirPods at Verizon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. This deal ends on May 8.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Verizon

Verizon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector. This deal ends on May 8.

