iPhone 11 release date, price, news and features

Apple has just announced the iPhone 11 at its big new iPhone launch event in San Francisco, and we've got the first details of the new phone right here.

Below we've put all the first details of the new iPhone as we've learnt them, but if you want a full picture of Apple's gadget announcement so far you may want to follow along with our iPhone 11 launch event liveblog.

It comes alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are two top-end handsets. The iPhone 11 is designed as a sequel to the iPhone XR.

The new iPhone 11 has just been confirmed by Apple on stage so we're putting the information here as we learn it. We'll also have hands on reviews of the iPhone 11 soon, alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest 'cheap' iPhone

The latest 'cheap' iPhone When is it out? September 20, with pre-orders from September 13

September 20, with pre-orders from September 13 What will it cost? It'll cost $699 (about £570, AU$1000)

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 11 is $699 (about £570, AU$1000), which is a touch cheaper than the iPhone XR was at launch.

You can pre-order the iPhone 11 from September 13, and it'll ship (or you can buy it for real) from September 20. Most networks in most countries will range the device, as it's far from an exclusive handset.

iPhone 11 design and display

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPhone 11 is available in Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black and Product Red. The rear of the phone is glass, and the bottom edge of the device comes with a Lightning connector.

Since Apple dropped the tech, there's no 3.5mm headphone jack on this device.

It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, which is the same size as the screen on 2018's iPhone XR. The notch remains at the top of the screen, and the device looks remarkably like last year's phone.

The dimensions of the phone are 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm. The device weighs 194 grams.

It's also water resistant as the device comes with an IP68 rating. That should mean you're able to submerge it in the bath or take it in the shower as it can survive up to 2 meters of solid water.

iPhone 11 camera

(Image credit: Apple)

There's a big focus on the camera this year, and that's because it's a dual lens sensor, for the first time on the cheaper iPhone.

There's a 12MP wide camera with a 26mm lens, and that's paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. That second snapper has 120 degree field of view.

Night Mode has returned for low light conditions, and it comes turned on automatically on the iPhone 11. It's a similar affair to Google's Night Sight on Pixel phones, and the on-stage example seemed quite impressive.

Apple's example of its Night Mode (Image credit: Apple)

It improves brightness and attempts to reduce noise in your images. Apple believes the iPhone 11 will be three times faster in low light scenarios too.

Video modes include 4K video recording, slow and time-lapse. Apple also says it has improved image stabilization on the new phone too.

Overall, Apple claims to have the "highest quality video recording in a smartphone". We'll be sure to test out that claim at the time of our full review.

The selfie camera is a 12MP TrueDepth camera, and the aim is so you can rotate the phone to take wider images although this isn't a wide-angle shooter. It's also the first time Apple has included 4K video recording on the selfie camera.

iPhone 11 specs and performance

(Image credit: Apple)

The chipset inside the iPhone 11 is called the A13 Bionic. Apple claims it has the fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone with this device, and that's something else we'll be sure to test in the future.

Apple has shown off some video games being played on the phone, but we've yet to fully learn what the chipset will be capable of.

The battery inside the iPhone 11 comes with the claim it'll last an hour longer than the iPhone XR. Apple never announces the exact sizes of its batteries, but we'll be sure to learn it in the coming days.

The device will come running iOS 13 software out of the box immediately that comes with a system-wide Dark Mode for the first time.

A claim on the stage says it comes with "enhanced Face ID", but it's uncertain exactly how the facial unlocking technology has been improved.

The phone will be available in 64GB, 128GB or 256GB options. We've yet to learn the exact differences in prices for the three devices.