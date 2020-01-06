iPhone 11 deal alert at Verizon: buy one phone, get another for free

If you're looking to snag a deal on the latest iPhone, then you're in luck. For a limited time, you can buy the iPhone 11 and get another for free from Verizon. You can also save up to $700 on a second iPhone when you purchase the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.



To receive this iPhone deal, you must add both smartphones to your cart with monthly device payments and add one phone with a new line to any Unlimited Verizon plan. You'll then see the $700 credited to your account over the next 24 months.



On top of that, Verizon is also offering one year of Apple TV Plus for free with your iPhone purchase. Just open the preloaded Apple TV app on your new iOS device, tap the offer that's presented and start enjoying Apple's original TV shows and movies. Verizon is also offering one year of Disney Plus for free with an Unlimited Verizon plan.



Discounts on the iPhone 11 are rare, and this is a fantastic deal for a family that's looking to switch to Verizon and upgrade to the latest iPhone. This limited-time offer ends on January 12, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Keen on Verizon? See today's best Verizon Wireless plans

iPhone 11 deals at Verizon:

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Buy one iPhone 11, get another for free

Buy one iPhone 11 and get another for free when you add a new line with Unlimited. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Verizon | Buy the iPhone 11 Pro and save $700 on a 2nd phone

Verizon is offering $700 off a 2nd iPhone when you purchase the iPhone 11 Pro and add a new line on any Unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and comes in your color choice of Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1,099.99 at Verizon | Buy an iPhone 11 Pro Max and save $700 on a 2nd phone

Buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max and save $700 on a 2nd iPhone when you add a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan. The iPhone Pro Max features a massive 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple-camera system and is available in Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

View Deal

See more offers with our round-up of the best iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals and prices.



Learn more about the newest iPhone with our hands-on iPhone 11 review, iPhone 11 Pro review, and iPhone 11 Pro Max review.