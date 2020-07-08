Cheap iPhone deal: the iPhone 11 gets a $550 price cut with trade-in at Verizon

You can score a cheap iPhone deal with this fantastic offer from Verizon. The phone carrier is offering up to $550 in savings on the iPhone 11 when you trade-in an eligible device. Depending on what phone you trade-in, you can get the 2019 iPhone for just $149.



To receive this deal, you must add the iPhone 11 to your cart with monthly device payments on any Unlimited plan. Once you trade in a select smartphone, you'll get up to $550 credited to your account for over 24 months. Verizon is also offering $20 off your $40 activation fee when your order online.



This deal not only gets you a massive discount on the iPhone, but Verizon is also offering a $150 Verizon Gift Card and a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. This iPhone deal ends on July 22, so you should snag this limited-time offer now before it's too late.

iPhone 11 deal at Verizon:

