iPad deal alert: the 10.2-inch Apple iPad gets a $50 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a deal on the latest model Apple iPad, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has the 32GB iPad in stock and on sale for $279 (was $329). That's the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet, which has been difficult to find in stock as of late.



If you're looking for more storage, Amazon also has the 128GB iPad on sale for $389.



The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and provides either 32GB or 128GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



While we've seen cheaper prices for the 2019 iPad, this is the best deal available right now. Stock is limited, so you should snag this reduced tablet while you can.

iPad deals at Amazon:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $279. That's a $50 discount for the Gold tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $389 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad in Space Gray on sale for $389. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful iPad that packs 128GB of storage.

