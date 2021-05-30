Huge Memorial day sales on appliances from Best Buy, Lowe's, and Home Depot

The 2021 Memorial Day sales event is officially underway, and that means it's a fantastic opportunity to score record-low prices on appliances from retailers like Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, and more. To help you find the top deals, we've combed through all the offers to bring you the best Memorial Day appliances sales below.



Appliances are one of the most popular categories during Memorial Day sales, with some of the best offers you'll find all year on major appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Retailers offer deep discounts as well as packaged deals, and Best Buy is even offering up to $500 in gift cards when you purchase four or more select Samsung major appliances.



Major appliances aren't the only category discount during Memorial Day sales, you can also save big on small appliances, including air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, the Instant Pot, robot vacs, and more.



Below you'll find the best Memorial Day sales on major appliances, plus our top deal picks on small appliances, including kitchen devices and vacuums. Keep in mind that most Memorial Day sales end on Monday, so you should take advantage of these epic deals now before it's too late.

The best Memorial Day appliance sales

Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale | Appliance deals from LG, Samsung, GE and more

Head over to the Best Buy' Memorial Day sale for massive discounts top-brand major appliances. You score deals on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages, plus Best Buy members can get up to $500 in e-gift cards when you purchase four or more select Samsung major appliances.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale | Up to $500 off major appliances + free local delivery

The lowe's Memorial Day sale includes up to $500 in instant savings when you buy qualifying major appliances. You can save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus score free local delivery on your purchase.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale | Save up to $400 on major appliances

Score massive savings on major appliances at the Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can save over $1,000 on stainless steel packages from brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirpool and save up to 25% off microwaves, ranges, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more.

Samsung Memorial Day sale | Save up to $300 on home appliances

The Samsung Memorial Day sale is happening now and you can score big savings on Samsung home appliances which include washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and vacuums. You can also save big kitchen and laundry packages.

The best Memorial Day appliance deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $47.30 at Walmart

Save $53 - Always a best-seller during Memorial Day sales, the Farberware Air Fryer is on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make coffee that suits your tastes.

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the PowerXL Vortex air fryer on sale for $99. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

Bissell ProHeat Advanced Carpet Cleaner: $219 $159 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Bissell ProHeat carpet cleaner on sale for just $159. The lightweight carpet cleaner removes embedded dirt, stains, and allergens, and the express clean mode dries in about 30 minutes.

LG High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Upgrade your washing machine with this LG stackable smart washer that's on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The front-load washer uses AI technology and advanced sensors to detect fabric texture and load size to automatically select the perfect settings and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $189 at Walmart

Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum features Dirt Detect sensors that alert the Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker: $219.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Brew a hot or iced cappuccino or latte with a push of a button with the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker that's on sale for $189.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The coffee maker also comes with a built-in milk frother and features a cold setting for cold-frothed milk.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 discount on the powerful Dyson Outsize vacuum. Designed to clean your whole home, the cordless vacuum has a 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V11and provides up to up to 120 minutes of run time.

