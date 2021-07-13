Huge Amazon sale: deals on Fire tablets, 4K TVs, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and more

Amazon is offering fantastic deals on its best-selling devices for the first time since Prime Day, and we're rounding up the top discounts just below. You can find record-low prices on 4K Fire TVs, Fire Kids tablets, the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and more.

Some highlighted offers include the Fire TV Stick Lite marked down to just $24.99, the all-new Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $369.99 (was $469.99), and this budget 32-inch HD TV on sale for only $139.99 (was $199.99).



Amazon also has back to school deals for students like a first-time $70 discount on the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, which brings the price down to $129.99 (was $199.99) and the Echo Dot Kids Edition on sale for $39.99 (was $59.99).



See more of the best device deals from Amazon's latest sale below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.

Today's best Amazon deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. That's the best price you can find right now and only $7 more than the record-low Prime Day price. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th gen): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the kid-friendly Echo Dot on sale for $39.99, which is only $10 more than the Black Friday all-time low price. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker allows kids to ask questions, play music, read stories, and more.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're looking for more power in your streaming device, Amazon also has the Fire TV Cube on sale for $99 thanks to today's $20 discount. That's the best price you can find right now for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

All-new Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, you can save $40 on the all-new Kindle Kids Edition at Amazon. That brings the hand-held e-reader down to $69.99, which is a new-record-low price. The six-inch Kindle includes a colorful cover and one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which allows kids to explore popular titles and series.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon's latest sale has the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for a record-low price of $129.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the 10-inch tablet that comes with an adjustable stand so kids can go hands-free.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50- The Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $89.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This 32-inch Toshia is a great TV if you're looking for something that'll cover the basics for the kid's rooms, studies, or bedrooms. While it's not a 4K display, this Insignia comes with Fire OS and Amazon Alexa built right in for handy smart assistant sport and is on sale for a record-low price of $139.99.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $269.99 at Amazon

$100 - Amazon has cut the price of this 2021 Toshiba Fire display down to just $269.99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS for easy streaming.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - You can get this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $309.99 - only $10 more than the recent Prime Day price. That's a great price for a mid-size set that includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $469.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can score a $100 discount on the 2021 Toshiba 50-inch TV at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found and an impressive discount for a newly released 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

