The best HTC U11 deals in March 2018

Attracting consumers' attention away from the vice-like grip on the phones market of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 is no easy task. But HTC has a recent track record of making superb handsets, and the U11's striking Liquid Surface design and latest Snapdragon CPU show its desire to keep pace with the big boys

The HTC U11 (don't forget that all important 'U') is another push from the manufacturer to keep its name as a front-running handset manufacturer. Edge Sense is the new element that the brand is pushing as its latest big innovation - as you'll see from our HTC U11 review below - it's certainly alternative. And the phone now comes with Alexa integration, too.

It's now a little cheaper, too, with monthly tariffs starting at less than £30. That's a lot cheaper than HTC U11 deals were when the handset went on sale.

Check out our comparison chart to tailor-make your perfect HTC U11 deal, while below that we pick out our favourite current deals.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 deals | iPhone 8 deals | Galaxy Note 8 deals | Best mobile phone deals | HTC U11 review

The top 5 best HTC U11 deals on the major networks this month

We've scoured the best contract deals that EE, O2 and Vodafone have to offer on the HTC U11 (there are no Three deals, alas). But if you're not that bothered about data and just want the cheapest deal, you may be wiser to consider splashing £500-odd upfront for the handset and then jumping on a cheap SIM only deal instead.

HTC U11 | O2 | £49.99 upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 3GB data | £29pm

The pickings, they are still a little slim when it comes to dynamite HTC U11 deals. But this one from Carphone Warehouse stands some way above the rest at the moment. It's great that you can sign up for this phone on monthly payments of less than £30, and the upfront price doesn't escalate wildly either. It's on O2, which also means you're privvy to the network's Priority rewards. Total cost over 24 months is £745.99 View this HTC U11 deal from Carphone Warehouse

HTC U11 | EE | £95.99 upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 4GB data | £33 per month

The days are gone since EE was ruling the roost on HTC U11 deals. But we know that a lot of people are still going to want to jump on the UK's fastest 4G network regardless. Well this is about as cheap as you can get on the phone and network combo. 4GB data and unlimited everything else. But the monthlies are the wrong side of £30 and you have to splash a few quid shy of £100 upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £887.99 View this deal at Buymobiles

HTC U11 | Vodafone | £38.99 upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 16GB data | £39 per month

Vodafone is struggling to keep pace on the HTC U11 at the moment, and the only time it becomes genuinely competetive is if you increase the data allowance. This tariff is less than £40 a month and has a very attractive upfront fee. So worth considering, but just be sure to consider your other options and networks before you buy. Total cost over 24 months is £974.99 View this U11 deal at Affordable Mobiles

HTC U11 | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 30GB data | £39pm

It may look expensive, but there's an awful lot to like about this HTC U11 deal on O2. Firstly, there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront. We like a free handset. Next consider the sheer amount of data that you get - it's the best big data tariff out there. And as an added incentive, Mobile Phones Direct is including a free wireless speaker and £20 of cashback as well. Total cost over 24 months is £936 View this HTC U11 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

HTC U11 | Vodafone | £53.99 upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 60GB data | £47 per month

Still not enough data for you? Wow...what are you intending to do with the thing!? Vodafone has your back if you want to up the limit to a ridiculous 60GB. There's a reasonable spend upfront and we're happy enough that the bills will be less than £50 a go. Plus, you'll get a free Veho wireless speaker. Total cost over 24 months is £1181.99 View this deal at Mobile Phones Direct

HTC U11 review and specs

HTC's unique flagship phone

Screen size: 5.5-inch | Display type: Super LCD 5 QHD | Main camera: 12MP | Battery: 3000mAh | Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat | Headphones: U Sonic

Great camera

Excellent audio performance

Impressive two-tone coloring

Edge Sense feels a little half-baked

The HTC U11 is a hugely impressive phone - in a sea of wildly impressive phones. The core abilities will wow any HTC fan, but the squeezable sides haven't completely won us over.

Read our full HTC U11 review here.