HP laptop price cut: deals on the HP laptop 15t, Pavilion and Chromebook 14

Making the transition from the office to your home can be difficult, especially if you lack the tools to do your job efficiently. Luckily, HP's laptop sale is happening right now and includes massive price cuts on best-selling laptops to get you working from home in no time.



Our top pick is the HP Laptop 15t that's on sale for $599.99. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the 15-inch laptop. The compact laptop features a 15-inch display paired with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor to power the whole thing. There's also 128GB of SSD storage onboard with Windows 10 built-in.



If you're looking for a budget laptop, you can also get the HP Chromebook 14 on sale for just $388.49 or get the powerful HP Pavilion Touch Laptop 15t on sale for $739.99.



HP is not only offering fantastic deals on laptops but for a limited time, you can also receive free shipping and save up to 20% on monitors and select accessories with your PC purchase.

HP laptop 15t: $799.99 $599.99 from HP

For a limited time, get the HP laptop 15t on sale for $599.99. The powerful laptop features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

HP laptop deals:

HP Chromebook 14 G6 Notebook: $733 $388.49 at HP

If you're looking for a budget laptop to get the job done, the HP Chromebook is a fantastic option. On sale for just $388.49, the 14-inch Notebook features an FHD touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and a wide-angle HD webcam.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z Touch Laptop: $1,299.99 $579.99 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop on sale for $579.99. The touchscreen laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

View Deal

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $1,199.99 $739.99 at HP

A fantastic deal, the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t gets a whopping $460 discount. The ultra-slim laptop packs a 15.6-inch Full HD touch display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap laptop deals that are happening right now.



You can also see the best laptops for working from home.