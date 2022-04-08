How to watch Woke season 2 online: stream the Hulu comedy where you are

Audio player loading…

Lamorne Morris returns as comic book artist Keef, who’s encouraged – largely by animated marker pens and gregarious garbage cans – to use his public profile to hasten social change and racial justice. Read on as we explain how to watch Woke season 2 online with a subscription to Hulu.

Watch Woke season 2 online Release date: Friday, April 8 at 12am PT / 3am ET Showrunner: Anthony King Starring: Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Rose McIver, Sasheer Zamata, Aimee Garcia Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) / FX Now (CA)

The series premiere saw Keef – a fictional version of the comic book artist Keith Knight – on the brink of mainstream success up until a police assault left him traumatised, “awokening” him to the many injustices and microaggressions faced by Black people.

This season, Keef finds himself thrust into the limelight when he begins to produce more radical work, becoming the spokesperson for all his neighbor’s ills – from endangered tree frogs to daylight savings time – while cringing at corporate attempts to be woke, including the appropriation of a famous civil rights speech to advertise free Wi-Fi!

Addressing important topics with surreal comedy and socially relevant wit, you can catch all eight new episodes now, as detailed in our guide below on how to watch Woke season 2 online.

How to watch Woke on Hulu in the US

How to watch Woke season 2 online in Canada