How to watch Solos online: stream every episode of new Amazon Prime Video show

Binge watch alert! This new 7-part Amazon Prime exclusive features the sort of ensemble cast that most Hollywood blockbusters struggle to muster.

Created by David Weil (Hunters), the anthology series covers the themes of isolation and loneliness and features the likes of Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Uzo Aduba.

Read on to find out how to watch Solos online via Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Solos online Release date: You can stream all 7 episodes from Friday, May 21 Cast: Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Nicole Beharie, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens Director: David Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff Watch now: stream Solos FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Each instalment is told from an individual perspective at a specific moment in time, with the show's synopsis teasing that each story will highlight the fact “that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.”

Set to feature sci-fi elements with episodes based in the past and present, the show's recently released trailer hints that Dan Stevens’ character looks set to knit the series together, interact with each main character.

Alongside the stellar cast, Weil shares directing duties with Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Nowhere Boy) and Zack Braff (Scrubs).

It looks like an ambitious and unmissable show - read on as we detail how to watch Solos online, and for FREE if you’re a new or returning Amazon Prime Video customer.

How to watch Solos online: stream the new Prime Video series today

