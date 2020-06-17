How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: live stream today's Premier League restart right now

A 0-0 draw between Aston Villa and Sheffield United wasn't necessarily what football fans had in mind when they tuned in for tonight's Premier League restart - but now things are underway in Manchester, it's safe to say the best is still to come. Man City vs Arsenal will always be a fixture to look forward to and one packed with goals, drama and action - so here's how to get Man City vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League tonight from anywhere right now - plus all the latest updates from Manchester with the score 0-0 just after kick-off.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal Tonight's big match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 8pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. For those without Sky, you can watch all 64 of Sky's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Fans in the US can watch for free on NBSCN.

Champions-elect Liverpool are marching to a first title in 30 years, barring the absolutely unthinkable and almost certainly impossible, but while City's season is effectively over, it's a very different outlook for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

A strong finish to the season could propel the Gunners into the European football next season, as despite entering tonight's match 9th in the table on, the Gunners are only five points off a Champions League place.

Even if both of this evening's restart fixtures end in 0-0 stalemates, today will go down in Premier League folklore for lovers of the beautiful game - who, like us, have long since forgotten we used to moan about things like VAR, diving, and overpaid players. Read on as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream no matter where you are.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Man City vs Arsenal live streams being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

Wednesday's big restart game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 8pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch City vs Arsenal online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the monthly pass for £33.99 is much better value and will let you watch all of the 64 Premier League matches Sky will broadcast for the rest of the 2019/20 season. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream City vs Arsenal from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal for free: live stream the Premier League from the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Man City vs Arsenal game is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. This means it's completely free to watch online via the linear TV channel's website - just register with details of your cable provider and you're away. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though it's currently down to just $20 for the first month, making it even better value. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a free Man City vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this big City vs Arsenal restart game, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream City vs Arsenal: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Man City and Arsenal. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as described above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Thursday, June 18.

How to watch Man United vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Man City vs Arsenal live at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Thursday, June 18. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: live stream the Premier League restart in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting City vs Arsenal kicks off just after midnight at 12:45 IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Thursday, June 18. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man City vs Arsenal preview and team news

The two teams last faced each other back in December 2019, when City ran out 3-0 winners at the Emirates. Despite there being little at stake for Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues, City will still enter as favorites and today's match is being played at Manchester's Etihad Stadium - albeit an empty one.

The Citizens will have John Stones available selection again and Leroy Sane is also making good progress recovering from an injury sustained all the way back in last year's Community Shield, while Kevin DeBruyne looks certain to feature in City's starting IX after shaking off a shoulder injury sustained just before the coronavirus enforced break.

Arsenal have a more or less fit squad, after Kieran Tierney's return to fitness was underlined by his his role in a thumping 6-0 friendly win over Charlton on June 6. Gunners fans will be hoping the lay-off did right-back Hector Bellerin's game some good, too, as he was struggling for sharpness before the season went on hiatus.