How to watch High School Musical: The Musical Holiday Special on Disney Plus now

Get ready for an extra generous helping of all your favorite festive tunes as hit Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Musical has just released a holiday special. Featuring all your favorite stars singing popular Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs, it couldn't be easier to tune in to this much-needed dose of upbeat seasonal cheer. Read on as we explain how to watch High School Musical: The Musical Holiday Special online today.

Watch High School Musical holiday special online High School Musical: The Musical Holiday Special is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus now. Fortunately, it's not only a great service, but a dirt cheap one, too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online.

In addition to all the classic tunes, the 45-minute High School Musical Holiday Special will also see the cast of the show recount some of their favorite festive memories - and treat us to a sneak peek at High School Musical: The Musical season 2, which is out in 2021.

The whole gang is set to feature in this magical singalong event, including stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders,

Best of all, watching the High School Musical Holiday Special couldn't be easier. That's because it's exclusive to the Disney Plus streaming service, which is now available in most countries around the world is great value, costing as little as $6.99/£5.99/AUD$8.99 a month.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch High School Musical: The Musical Holiday Special online with Disney Plus

How to watch High School Musical: The Musical Holiday Special online with Disney Plus

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and Australia as well as parts of Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, watching the High School Musical Holiday Special using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch away. In addition to being the exclusive home of High School Musical: The Musical, you'll get loads of other exclusive Disney Plus content like The Mandalorian, new movie premieres like Black Beauty, with the service also giving you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month.

How to save money on Disney+ right now

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November and in addition to the High School Musical Holiday Special, subscribers can also look forward to more big releases like Soul this holiday season.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

