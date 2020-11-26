How to watch Disney's Thanksgiving 2020 Magical Holiday Celebration online anywhere

Now in its fifth year, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is on hand once again to get everyone in the festive spirit - read on to find out how to stream this sing-a-long special, no matter where in the world you are

Compiled from highlights of Christmases past at Disney Parks, the show is set to feature classic live performances including Jason Derulo’s take on Silent Night, Kelly Clarkson singing Underneath the Tree back in 2016, and Pentatonix belting out Deck the Halls last year.

Other big names set to feature include Boyz II Men, Meghan Trainor, Idina Menzel, OneRepublic and Aloe Blacc.

Watch Disney's Thanksgiving special online The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will be broadcast on ABC on Thursday, November 26 at 9pm ET/PT, or 8pm CT. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and don't forget that you can tune in to your home coverage even if you're abroad - all you need to give thanks for is the help of a good VPN.

Dancing with the Stars brother and sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough are returning as hosts and are set to kick the show off with a medley of holiday classics together.

The presentation will also give a first look at the much-anticipated Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, which is set to open at Walt Disney World next year.

There's also an exclusive sneak peek at the Pixar and Disney film “Soul”, which is now set to be released on streaming service Disney+ on Christmas Day.

How to watch Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration online this Thanksgiving

ABC will be airing The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, and anyone with the channel as part of their cable package need only head over to the ABC website to watch the holiday special online. Alternatively, those without cable can access the festivities by using an over-the-top streaming service. Of the many and varied options, we'd recommend FuboTV for those wanting to tune in to tonight's Disney Thanksgiving special. It's a great value replacement for cable, offering over 100 channels for the comparatively low price of just $59.99 a month. Best of all, it's got a FREE 1-week trial that means you can watch tonight's Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration without dropping a dime!. Not in the US? Remember you can access all the same streaming services and content you would at home just by using a quality VPN.

How to watch Disney's Thanksgiving Magical Holiday Celebration online from abroad

If you find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service you'd normally use to tune in to ABC isn't available or you can't get YouTube up and running for whatevr reason, don't worry.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch the The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration 2020 - this year's performances

• Julianne and Derek Hough - Christmas Medley

• Ciara – "Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock" (from 2017)

• Kelly Clarkson – "Underneath The Tree" (from 2016)

• Jason DeRulo – "Silent Night" (from 2017)

• OneRepublic – "What a Wonderful World" (2016)

• Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldridge – "Baby It's Cold Outside" (2018)

• Pentatonix – "Deck the Halls" (2019)

• Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell – "When We're Together" from "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (from 2017)

• Boyz II Men and JoJo – "Let It Snow" (from 2016)

• Andrea Bocelli – "White Christmas" (from 2018)

• Aloe Blacc – "I Got Your Christmas Right Here" (from 2018)

• Becky G – "Santa Baby" (from 2018)

• Shaggy – "Jamaican Drummer Boy" (from 2019)