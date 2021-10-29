How to watch Astros vs Braves and live stream World Series games 3, 4 & 5 from anywhere

Two games into the 2021 World Series and the teams from Atlanta and Houston can't be separated. As they head from Texas to Georgia for a three games in three days stretch this weekend, we explain how to get an Astros vs Braves live stream and watch every game of the 2021 MLB World Series online from anywhere.

The Braves may have scored first blood back on Tuesday, but it's the Astros who were being hotly tipped for glory and showed why with an offensive masterclass on Wednesday. This is their third World Series appearance in five attempts and the previous two both went down to the wire (with mixed final results) - are we shaping up to see another seven-game ding dong battle?

It's a Fall Classic loaded with fascinating subplots. For starters, there's Dusty Baker's near-30-year quest for a World Series title. Will it be second time lucky for Baker? He's now led every team he's managed to a division title, though the only previous World Series he managed a team in - the 2002 edition with the Giants - ended in heartbreak.

While this Astros vs Braves match-up also pitches Atlanta manager Brian Snitker against his son, Houston's hitting coach Troy.

Houston's Luis Garcia will take on Ian Anderson in game 3, so read on for how to watch the Astros vs Braves online and get a 2021 MLB World Series live stream from anywhere.

Stream World Series without cable with Sling TV

Get your first month for only $10 now. With every game of the 2021 World Series being shown on Fox, cord cutters can watch with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Blue now and shave a mighty $25 off the usual monthly price, while also scoring access to NBC, CNN and 20+ more channels.



How to watch World Series 2021 with and without cable

Image Once again, Fox has exclusive national television coverage of the MLB World Series, with game 3 set to get underway at 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT on Friday. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Astros vs Braves directly through the Fox website. How to watch Astros vs Braves without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is a great option with its Blue package. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10. A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. The standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox and plenty more, but you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

Astros vs Braves 2021 World Series schedule

Here's how this MLB World Series between Houston and Atlanta looks:

Game 1: Braves won 6-2

Braves won 6-2 Game 2: Astros won 7-2

Astros won 7-2 Game 3: Friday, October 29, 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT

Friday, October 29, 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT Game 4: Saturday, October 30, 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT

Saturday, October 30, 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT Game 5: Sunday, October 31, 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT

Sunday, October 31, 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT Game 6*: Tuesday, November 2, 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT

Tuesday, November 2, 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT Game 7*: Wednesday, November 3, 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT

How to watch MLB World Series from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Astros vs Braves series online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad right now, you probably won't be able to watch the MLB World Series like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

The simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch 2021 MLB World Series online from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles, making it a ridiculously easy tool to set up. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

How to watch Astros vs Braves: live stream MLB World Series in Canada

Image The MLB World Series games are set to begin at 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT, and baseball fans based in Canada can tune in on Sportsnet. If you get the service as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider on the Sportsnet website and get access to an Astros vs Braves live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by its digital platform. The SN Now streaming service starts at just $14.99 a month, and works across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. You can also watch the MLB World Series on MLB.TV, with a subscription now down to US$24.99. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get an MLB World Series live stream if you want to tune in from abroad.

How to watch 2021 MLB World Series in the UK

Image BT Sport is showing the MLB World Series action live on TV, but you'll have to stay up seriously late, with the games generally set to start just after 1am BST / 12am GMT in the early morn. The £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass is a great choice if you want BT Sport without committing to the service long-term. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Astros vs Braves on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're abroad and want to watch the MLB World Series like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

MLB World Series live stream: how to watch Astros vs Braves baseball online in Australia

Image The MLB World Series games start at around 11am AEDT in Australia. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing the game, and you can also stream it on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. Streaming service Kayo Sports is showing the MLB World Series too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an Astros vs Braves live stream should find that a good VPN can help them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

