T20 World Cup 2022 live stream: how to watch every game online – fixtures, teams

Reigning champions Australia could break new ground as they host the T20 World Cup 2022 but, with India, Pakistan and England all shaping up as serious contenders, nothing's going to be handed to them. Aaron Finch's men are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups, but also the first to win the tournament on home soil. Read on as we explain how to watch a T20 World Cup 2022 live stream from anywhere with all the information on fixtures, schedule, match times and teams too.

India enter the World Cup as the No.1-ranked T20I side, with Suryakumar Yadav tipped as player of the tournament material, but the absence of Jasprit Bumrah is going to hurt. Meanwhile, one of the brightest stars of last year's event, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been passed fit by Pakistan, who also possess two of the short format's most potent batters in Babar Azam and his partner in crime Mohammad Rizwan.

Those two and David Warner could well be the top scorers come the final on November 13th, though they'll all be hoping to avoid Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who took the most wickets at the last World Cup and dominated the recent Asia Cup.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand, who have never won the T20 World Cup, will also fancy their chances of going deep, as will Jos Buttler's England, while two-time champions West Indies will have to do things the hard way by coming through the First Round.

It's the shortest form of cricket at its thrilling best, so follow on as we explain how to get a T20 World Cup 2022 live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch the T20 World Cup for FREE.

T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures and schedule

(All times AEDT)

FIRST ROUND

Sunday 16th October

3pm - Namibia vs Sri Lanka

7pm - Netherlands vs UAE

Sunday 16th October

3pm - Scotland vs West Indies

7pm - Ireland vs Zimbabwe Tuesday 18th October

3pm - Namibia vs Netherlands

7pm - Sri Lanka vs UAE Wednesday 19th October

3pm - Ireland vs Scotland

7pm - West Indies vs Zimbabwe Thursday 20th October

3pm - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

7pm - Namibia vs UAE Friday 21st October

3pm - Ireland vs West Indies

7pm - Scotland vs Zimbabwe SUPER 12 Saturday 22nd October

6pm - Australia vs New Zealand

10pm - Afghanistan vs England Sunday 23rd October

3pm - A1 vs B2

7pm - India vs Pakistan Monday 24th October

7pm - Bangladesh vs A2

10pm - South Africa vs B1 Tuesday 25th October

10pm - Australia vs A1 Wednesday 26th October

3pm - B2 vs England

7pm - New Zealand vs Afghanistan Thursday 27th October

2pm - South Africa vs Bangladesh

6pm - A2 vs India

10pm - Pakistan vs B1 Friday 28th October

3pm - Afghanistan vs B2

7pm - Australia vs England Saturday 29th October

7pm - New Zealand vs A1 Sunday 30th October

1pm - Bangladesh vs B1

5pm - A2 vs Pakistan

9pm - India vs South Africa Monday 31st October

6pm - Australia vs B2 Tuesday 1st November

2pm - Afghanistan vs A1

6pm - England vs New Zealand Wednesday 2nd November

2pm - B1 vs A2

6pm - India vs Bangladesh Thursday 3rd November

6pm - Pakistan vs South Africa Friday 4th November

2pm - B2 vs New Zealand

6pm - Australia vs Afghanistan Saturday 5th November

6pm - A1 vs England Sunday 6th November

10am - South Africa vs A2

2pm - Pakistan vs Bangladesh

6pm - B1 vs India Wednesday 9th November

6pm - Semi-Final 1 Thursday 10th November

6pm - Semi-Final 2 Sunday 13th November

6pm - Final

T20 World Cup 2022 teams list

FIRST ROUND

Group A

Namibia

Netherlands

Sri Lanka

United Arab Emirates

Group A

Ireland

Scotland

West Indies

Zimbabwe SUPER 12 Group 1

Afghanistan

Australia

England

New Zealand

A1

B2 Group 2

Bangladesh

India

Pakistan

South Africa

B1

A2

T20 World Cup 2022 match times

Every First Round match of the 2022 T20 World Cup starts at either 3pm or 7pm AEDT, which is:

USA: 12am or 4am ET

UK: 5am or 9am BST

Pakistan: 9am or 1pm PKT

India: 9.30am or 1.30pm IST

Click to see full T20 World Cup 2022 match times Every First Round match of the 2022 T20 World Cup starts at either 3pm or 7pm AEDT, which is: USA: 12am or 4am ET

UK: 5am or 9am BST

Pakistan: 9am or 1pm PKT

India: 9.30am or 1.30pm IST

New Zealand: 5pm or 9pm NZDT

Australia: 3pm or 7pm AEDT The final and both semi-finals start at 6pm AEDT, which is: USA: 3am ET

UK: 8am BST

Pakistan: 12pm PKT

India: 12.30pm IST

New Zealand: 8pm NZDT

Australia: 6pm AEDT However, the Super 12 stage doesn't follow a regular pattern, with the earliest matches starting at 10am AEDT, the latest matches starting at 10pm AEDT, and games also scheduled to begin at 2pm, 3pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm AEDT. Viewers based in the US are looking at timings of 9pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am, 3am, 4am and 7am ET. Viewers based in the UK are looking at timings of 2am, 4am, 5am, 7am, 8am, 9am and 12pm BST. Viewers based in Pakistan are looking at timings of 6am, 8am, 9am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 4pm PKT. Viewers based in India are looking at timings of 6.30am, 8.30am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 4.30pm IST. Viewers based in New Zealand are looking at timings of 2pm, 4pm, 5pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 12am NZDT.

How to watch T20 World Cup: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in Australia can watch every match of the T20 World Cup on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel. If all you want to watch is Australia's games, then you don't even need to sign up to Kayo. All the home nation's T20 matches will be free-to-air on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). The 9Network will also show selected other fixtures for free including the semi-finals and final. Here is the full 9Network T20 World Cup schedule (opens in new tab). Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch T20 World Cup from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Australia, India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the T20 World Cup via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream T20 World Cup from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'AUS' for Kayo or 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or 9Now for Australian citizens abroad.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch every game of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch T20 World Cup: live stream cricket in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the 2022 T20 World Cup live in the US. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. If you don't have the channel on cable, a good option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 per month. And if you don't, you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming all of the T20 World Cup action. The ESPN Plus cost (opens in new tab) is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $9.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

T20 World Cup live stream 2022: how to watch cricket online in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch the T20 World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch 2022 T20 World Cup: live stream cricket in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) New Zealanders can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch a FREE T20 World Cup live stream in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The 2022 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch with the only details required as your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

T20 World Cup 2022 venues

Seven different venues will host T20 World Cup matches, a far cry from last year's tournament, which was split between just four stadia.

There are a few legendary arenas in there, including the MCG, where the final will be played, and the SCG and Adelaide Oval, which will host a semi-final apiece:

Kardinia Park, Geelong

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Perth Stadium, Perth

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

The Gabba, Brisbane

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

T20 World Cup winners