How to watch Alvarez vs Kovalev II: live stream tonight's boxing online from anywhere

Today's the day for the tensely anticipated rematch between Eleider Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev. If it's even half as good as the first fight then we're in for a treat. And the good news is that you're in the perfect place to find a Alvarez vs Kovalev live stream so you can tune into the WBO light heavyweight title rematch from absolutely anywhere.

After the war that these two fought out in August last year, it was no great surprise to see a rematch announced a few months later (even if it did take ESPN stepping in to make that happen).

Alvarez vs Kovalev II: where and when? What date is it? The Eleider Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev fight is set to take place today - Saturday, February 2 What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin at around midnight ET / 9pm PT (or 5am BST / 4pm AEDT on Sunday) Where is it? The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

The first encounter ended in victory for the Colombian Alvarez, after he brutally knocked out his Russian foe in the seventh round.

Alvarez will be hot favorite to defend his belt - and his perfect 24-0 record - in Texas. But 35-year-old Kovalev may see this as his last chance at championship glory and will be desperate to restore his reputation and national pride.

Below we'll talk you through the options for tuning into the fight. Wherever you are in the world you can get an Alvarez vs Kovalev live stream online, but you'll need our help and a VPN if you're somewhere that isn't showing today's boxing.

How to watch the boxing with a VPN if you're away from your country

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Alvarez vs Kovalev fight online in the US and UK.

If you're away and there is no official broadcast option where you find yourself, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its speed, security and simplicity. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan. 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great and affordable choice for streaming. 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and with security as a priority.

