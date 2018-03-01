The best Honor 9 deals in March 2018

Honor phones have piqued our interest for a while now. They're genuinely well made handsets (by Huawei, no less) but for a very budget-friendly price. And the Honor 9 is no different - in fact, it took home the Mobile Choice Consumer Award for Best Mid-Market Phone. So we've gone and found the best prices around for it.

Three mobile has the exclusive rights to sell the Honor 9 at the moment, so rounding up the best prices hasn't been as tricky as on some models. It isn't charging much for the handset and prices start from only £22 per month - not bad for a mobile as good as this!

TechRadar's views on the Honor 9 are overwhelmingly positive (scroll to the bottom of this page for our thoughts) - it's a bit like a lower spec, cheaper version of the Huawei P10. But it also impresses as a cheap mobile phone deal option. So keep reading to see how much the Honor 9 will cost you as a SIM free phone and what the cheapest contract deals are on the Honor 9.

The best Honor 9 deals on contract

What price is the Honor 9 SIM free?

The Honor 9's RRP is £379, which is hundreds of pounds cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8. But some retailers are managing to beat that price already - check out the price table below.

If you like the idea of grabbing the Honor 9 and need a SIM to go with it, then you should also check out the best SIM only deals. With tariffs staring at less than a fiver a month, our expert advice will help you bag the perfect plan for you.

Honor 9 review and key specs

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 7 Nougat | Screen size: 5.15-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 960 | RAM: 4GB or 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,200mAh | Rear camera: 20MP + 20MP dual lens | Front camera: 8MP

Good value price point

Delightful design

Great performance

Heavy bezel

It didn't take us long playing with the Honor 9 to come to the conclusion that this is a well-built Android smartphone. It doesn't boast much in the way of headline-grabbing features, but it does have a great design and lots of nice touches to make the Honor 9 an impressive all-rounder. Ok, so it's never going to outperform the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6, but the 20MP main camera and splendid design mean that it isn't far off and for a much lower price.