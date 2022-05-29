Home Depot Memorial Day sale 2022: 50% off appliances, tools, furniture, and more

The highly anticipated Home Depot Memorial Day sale is live, which means you can score massive savings right now from the retailer on everything from major appliances, tools, and lawnmowers to grills, patio furniture, planters, and more. To help you find all the best offers, we're rounding up the top 5 deals from the Home Depot Memorial Day sales event.

The Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) event is the unofficial start to summer, which is why Home Depot is one of the most popular retailers during the holiday weekend. You can create your dream backyard with deals on patio furniture, planters, lawnmowers, and grills, or upgrade your home appliances with massive savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more.

You'll find our top deal picks from Home Depot's Memorial Day sale below, which includes savings on major appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, and kitchen devices. We've also listed today's best Memorial Day sales with offers from Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's, and more.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: today's top deals

(opens in new tab) Appliances: Save up to $700 on major appliances (opens in new tab)

Appliances are one of the most popular categories during Home Depot's Memorial Day sale and the retailer is offering up to $700 on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more. You can also save up to 30% on kitchen and laundry packages from brands like Samsung and LG.

(opens in new tab) Patio furniture: Save up to 40% off patio furniture (opens in new tab)

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is a perfect opportunity to score best-ever offers on patio furniture so you can create your dream outdoor space. The retailer is offering up to 40% off chairs, umbrellas, dining tables, fire pits, decor, and more.

(opens in new tab) Grills: Sales prices starting at $299 (opens in new tab)

Kick-off the summer season with a new grill at this year's Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can find deals starting at just $299 on a range of gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.

(opens in new tab) Tools and accessories: Up to $200 off select tools and accessories (opens in new tab)

You can save up to $200 on everything from saws to drills at Home Depot right now, plus you can score free shipping. Today's Memorial Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action, there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now.

(opens in new tab) Small appliances: Take up to 25% off small appliances (opens in new tab)

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is offering up to 25% off small appliances, which include air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, and blenders from brands like Keurig, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, and more.

Need a little guidance? We've hand-picked a few best-sellers from today's Home Depot Memorial Day sales.

(opens in new tab) GE Profile smart 4-door refirgerator: $4,199 $3198 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Save $1000 - While it's still a fairly big ticket item, 24% off this smart fridge is worth a look if you'v own an oven and an air fry when you can combine them into one with this appliance from Frigidaire? Air fryers are an essential lifestyle gadget for your kitchen as they let you make all the food you love using significantly less oil - and you'll hardly taste a difference.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-pedic ProAdapt memory foam king mattress: $3,999 $3799 with $300 gift card at Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're in the market for a good night's sleep, 5% off this seriously comfy mattress is a great place to start - plus, it comes with a $300 gift card. The ProAdapt contains 20% more Tempur material than the standard Adapt model. The more Tempur it contains, the more the mattress conforms to your curves and lessens pressure on major impact points such as your back and hips.

(opens in new tab) Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill: $639 $549 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - Step up your summer BBQ with this Weber gas grill, which packs some serious real estate for serious grill chefs. Plus, there are six handy tool hooks, so there's less chance of losing your tongs just when it's time to flip your patties.

(opens in new tab) DeWalt 20-volt cordless drill set: $159 $99 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - You'll not only get a great quality drill that'll last a good few years with this DeWalt cordless drill set, but also a full carry case, two batteries, and a quick charger. All in all, this is a bargain considering what you're getting in a bundle here but remember - you will need to buy drill bits separately.

(opens in new tab) XIZZI 6-piece wicker patio seating set with fire pit: $2,090 $1289 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Save $800 - Home Depot is also home to some excellent patio deals, and Memorial Day is a great day to snag them. This 6-piece patio seating set comes with a fire pit, making for wonderfully cosy evenings for all of the family.

More Memorial Day sales to check out today

See more of today's best Memorial Day appliance sales and shop more bargains at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.