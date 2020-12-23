Holiday Gift Guide 2020: TechRadar's picks for last-minute gifts

The sales are soon expiring and the shipping times are winding down, and with that, TechRadar's annual Holiday Gift Guide is coming to its inevitable close.

The good news is that, among our top tech picks for 2020, there are still a few that can make it in time to you or your loved ones in time for Christmas Day – or maybe you're here eager to spend that gift card money on something you didn't get during the holidays.

This is where our Holiday Gift Guide gets a second wind and how our advice lives on through 2021.

U by Moen Smart Pulldown Faucet with Voice Control

Your swanky kitchen just got a big tech upgrade thanks to a faucet that combines voice controls and motion sense. You're able to tell Alexa or Amazon to set the water to a certain temperature and see the temperature on the faucet neck – perfect for your new favorite past time of washing your hands.

PNY 256GB SDXC Flash Memory Card: $92 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 57% on this memory card built for your DSLR or video camera, with a maximum 95MB/s read speed and support for both HD and 4K UHD video. Get ready to store dozens of hours of video or tons of high-resolution photos before your PNY card fills up.

PNY 512GB PRO 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card: $99.99 $89.99 on Amazon

Save 10% on this microSD card built for everything from cameras to computers to consoles. It has up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds for 4K photos and an included SD adapter.

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock: $399 $249 at OWC

This versatile 14-port dock can do it all: daisy-chain 4K monitors, power a 5K monitor, support Gbps ethernet, read your SD and microSD cards, and connect to your headphones and speakers. Mac or Windows desktop owners should absolutely have this on their desks.

Razor EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter: $499 $449 at Walmart

Hit the road with this motorized scooter, which can hit 15mph and has enough battery for about 60 minutes or 12 miles per charge. Its wide standing base is comfortable to stand on with both feet as you glide across the pavement, with the weight shifted towards the rear so you're unlikely to tip forward.

Everyday Backpack Zip: $189 at Peak Design

Shipping in 15 and 20 liter sizes, this rugged waterproof backpack is designed to protect your most important electronics in any environment, from laptops to cameras to drones. It's a great fit for nature photographers and tech-savvy, long-distance hikers.

Peak Design Travel Tripod: $349.99 at Peak Design

Weighing just 3.44 lbs, and measuring just over a foot tall (15.4") when collapsed but five feet at full height, this travel tripod is perfect for slipping into a backpack without taking up too much room. It ships with a weatherproof carrying case, and is made of durable aluminum, though you can also purchase a carbon fiber tripod for $599.

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Give your teeth a five-star dental treatment twice a day and save $50 on this premium rechargeable toothbrush. It has seven modes - Daily clean, Gum care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning, Intense, or Super sensitive - and it sends real-time data to your phone via Bluetooth to tell you if your brush strokes are missing important parts of your mouth.

59S UV Light Sanitizer Box: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Don't worry anymore about wiping down your stuff every time you get home. With 24 high energy UV LEDs and 9.5 x 7.7 x 5.9 inches of space, you'll have plenty of room for cleaning all of your devices at once in just a few minutes, with an alleged 99.9% sterilization rate.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Kettlebell: $199.99 $179.99 at Walmart

Ready to bring gym weights home for your at-home strength training? This Bowflex set lets you switch weight settings to 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 lbs, while only taking up the space of one kettlebell. Save $20 with this last-minute deal.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: $549 $349 at Bowflex

Buy a pair of multi-weight dumbbells that range from 5-52.5 lbs, letting you slowly build up your muscles and core strength over time without having to risk going to a gym. You'll rarely find Bowflex dumbbells at such a low price, this the best time to buy.

Revolution Cooking R180 2-Slice Stainless Steel Smart Toaster: $299 at Amazon

Yes, this toaster does have a touchscreen. No more one-knob-fits-all toasters: this device lets you adjust the heating based on whether you're toasting bread, bagels, muffins or something else. Tap the perfect toast settings in moments and get that perfect golden brown result.

JOBY GorillaPod 5K Professional Tripod Stand and Ballhead: $110 $92.68 at Amazon

Most tripods assume you'll be setting up for photos on flat earth. This flexible tripod has bendable legs that can wrap around objects, so you can fix your camera to virtually anything at any angle or height. This model is rated to handle 5KG of weight, but you can save some money with the weaker models if you're using a lightweight camera.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit: $220 $164.95 at Amazon

This unwieldy device is perfect for filming with your smartphone on the go if you need professional production value. It includes a bendable tripod, Wavo Mobile microphone, Beamo Mini-LED for better lighting, and a Bluetooth controller.