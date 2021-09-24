Here are all the retailers offering the iPhone 13 with the speediest delivery

The popularity of Apple's handsets - combined with recent issues around lack of parts to make the devices - means the iPhone 13 handsets have already very, very quickly dwindled in stock across both the UK and US.

That now means that a lot of retailers will only be able to offer you a delivery date of mid-October all the way through to a few November dates popping up for delivery times.

Luckily, if you're after the iPhone 13 mini, there still seems to be decent amounts of stock on Apple's smallest device - but for the other three handset, there's less choice.

A few retailers can still get you next day delivery for the iPhone 13 mini, 13 and 13 Pro. For the iPhone 13 Pro Max, however, you'll likely have to wait a bit longer for your device to arrive.

Below we've picked out the retailers with the fastest delivery times for the iPhone 13 series. However, if you simply want the best deal and don't mind when it arrives, use our dedicated deals guides to find your ideal plan.

UK retailers:

*delivery dates accurate at time of writing

Carphone Warehouse - next day delivery for just the iPhone 13 mini

Sky Mobile - free delivery within 1-2 weeks, excluding iPhone 13 Pro Max

Mobile Phones Direct - free next day delivery, excluding iPhone 13 Pro Max

Fonehouse - free delivery within 3 days

Vodafone - free next day delivery for just the iPhone 13 mini

Currys - free next day delivery on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini

John Lewis - free next day delivery on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini

US retailers:

*delivery dates accurate at time of writing