Helix's best mattress for side sleepers is up to $200 off in the Presidents' Day sales

Helix Sleep is known for making comfortable and affordable boxed memory foam and hybrid mattresses, and in its new sale you can save up to $200 and get two free Dream Pillows with every order.

There are three discount codes to choose from. The main code is PRESDAY100, which takes $100 off the price of any Helix mattress. With that, you can pick up a queen size Helix Midnight mattress for $999 and get two free Dream Pillows - a good offer on one of the best mattresses you can buy. We rate this medium firm hybrid for a variety of sleep styles, especially side and back sleeping, with coils and memory foam ensuring all-night support and breathability.

There are greater savings up for grabs if you choose a larger mattress or the premium Helix Midnight Luxe mattress. When spending $1,250 or more, enter the discount code PRESDAY150 and you'll save $150 off your order. Purchases of $1,750 or more can use PRESDAY200 to get a $200 discount.

Overall, it's a strong early start for this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales - all of which we'll be following closely in the week ahead to bring you the best deals.

Helix Midnight: from $699 $599 at Helix Sleep

Save $100 - Use the code PRESDAY100 to bring the price of a queen size Helix Midnight mattress down to $999 (was $1,099). Even though this is a modest discount, it's a great price for an excellent side sleeper mattress. A free pair of plush-feel pillows boosts your value even further.

Helix Midnight Luxe: from $1,099 $999 at Helix Sleep

Save $200 - You can also save up to $200 off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress with the discount code PRESDAY200. That's a decent price cut on the premium version of the above mattress, with extra support features as well as cooling cover options for added breathability.

All Helix mattresses come with a 100-night risk-free trial, so you'll have much longer than the recommended three weeks to test it out to make sure it really is right for your sleep needs. There's also a 10 or 15-year limited warranty included, depending on which mattress you buy, for extra peace of mind. Delivery is free for all orders.

While you're waiting for it to arrive, check out our guide to the best mattress protectors to keep your Helix bed in top condition, or browse through our picks of the best pillows to improve your sleep quality further.