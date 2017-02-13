Grab a Sonos speaker system now because prices are going up, up, up

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about whether to grab a Sonos speaker then you might want to act quickly because prices are set to increase at the end of the month.

The reasons for this are linked to the weak value of the pound, which has harmed the company as it pays for its goods in dollars.

“Our existing pricing has become unsustainable and, like many other companies, we have to increase prices for all products priced in GBP,” the company said in a statement on its website .

A market-wide problem

Last year Apple saw a similar increase in prices across its MacBook range, and we’re imagining Sonos won’t be the last company to have to announce a move like this.

Prices are going up right across the range. The Sonos Play:1 is increasing in price from £169 to £199, the Sonos Play:3 is going up in price by £40 to £299, and the £429 Sonos Play:5 will now cost £499.

For a full list of the price increases, check out the Sonos website . The changes are due to take effect from February 23.

