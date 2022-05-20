Gigabyte and Maingear team up to offer hassle-free PC builds

Audio player loading…

Gigabyte announced a partnership with Maingear to develop Project Stealth, a computer assembly kit meant to make PC building more hassle-free.

Project Stealth combines the technologies of Gigabyte and Maingear to tackle the difficulties in building PCs with the assembly kit composed of three products: the Z690 Aorus Elite Stealth motherboard, RTX 3070 Gaming OC Stealth graphics card, and Aorus C300G Stealth case.

The kit works by shifting all motherboard connectors – like ATX power, CPU power, fans, USB, audio, front panel, etc. – to the back, which opposes the current layout of having them in the front of the motherboard.

According to Gigabyte, the assembly kit will be particularly helpful for those who have trouble with general cable management, inserting USB, audio, PSU connectors, and front panel headers due to the standard location of the motherboard connector.

Meanwhile, Maingear is also offering its own product, the Stealth Gaming PC, which will feature the Project Stealth motherboard cable management. Each PC will be hand-built and come with DDR5 memory and high-speed PCI-E Gen 4 NVMe storage.

Analysis: The future of PC building

It’s no secret that PC building is a very technical and precise process that requires knowledge of PC component placement as well as how to connect cables for each component to the motherboard.

And just as Gigabyte pointed out, because the motherboard connectors tend to be in the front, this makes the process that much more difficult since computer cables can be very difficult to work with.

The products that Gigabyte and Maingear are providing are two ingenious ways to make the PC building process much easier. And if this ends up being successful, it could set a precedent for other tech companies to offer similar services.