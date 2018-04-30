Get the cheapest UK iMac price with our exclusive voucher code

This isn't usually the best time of year for a great iMac price, but thanks to our exclusive KRCS voucher code we can bring you the only new iMac deal under £1000 for the mid-2017 model.

KRCS is a Premium Apple reseller (these are new models and not refurbs or pre-owned machines though), and it's offering TechRadar readers an exclusive 8% off voucher code with TECHRADARIMAC8 for any new iMac on the website.

We've highlighted the absolute cheapest deal below on the most affordable version of the mid-2017 iMac Pro. For your money, you're getting a 7th generation 2.3Ghz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 and two thunderbolt ports. You're also getting a 21.5-inch HD display with a Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard.

iMac | £1049 £965.09 at KRCS

To get this superb brand new iMac price, simply use the link above or below to head on over to the KRCS site and add the iMac to your basket. Then, click the trolley icon in the corner and instead of clicking 'Go to checkout' in the pop-up, click 'View and edit basket' at the bottom instead. Then enter TECHRADARIMAC8 in the discount code section to receive that sweet reduction.

If you'd like to tweak the spec though - opt for more RAM or a larger hard drive and such - then you can still use our TECHRADARIMAC8 voucher code on any new KRCS iMac.