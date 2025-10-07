This Apple iMac M4 deal for Amazon Prime Day is practically the cheapest it's ever been and I don't expect it to last
It's just a dollar-fifty more than its lowest ever price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
The Amazon Big Deals Days are here. The savings kicked off on October 7 and now this all-in-one Apple iMac desktop is down to $1348 (was $1499) - that's only $1.50 more than its cheapest ever price.
This model has a 24in 4.5K Retina display that's great for video editing and game play. It's also super thin and is available in a range of colours so it can easily fit and look good in most home offices
It comes with 16 GB unified memory and 256 GB SSD making creative projects and demanding multi-task workloads a breeze.
In the UK? The M4 iMac is down from £1499 to £1399 at Amazon.
Today's best Apple iMac deal
Powered by the ever-impressive M4 chip, the Apple iMac delivers superior performance for productivity tasks and heavier workloads like content creation and creative design. The desktop computer is a versatile allrounder perfect for work and play alike. It is built for Apple intelligence that helps you write and create effortlessly.
UK price: was £1499 now £1399
Why this is a great desktop computer
We think this is one of the top Mac desktop computers - in our Apple iMac (M4) review, we found it combines everything you need for home and business computing in one versatile machine. It also has excellent value at under $1500 while the specs are considerably higher than the previous models. It stands out thanks to the 24" 4.5K Retina display that provides 4480 x 2520 resolution supporting 1 billion colours.
Also consider
The Apple Mac mini (M4) is one of the most affordable mini desktop PCs around - and our top pick for most mini PC users. It's fast, powerful, possesses a stunning design, and is well-suited to a range of tasks, from running office apps to photo and video editing. Possibly the most perfect all-rounder machine.
UK price: was £599 now £502
