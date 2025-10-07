The Amazon Big Deals Days are here. The savings kicked off on October 7 and now this all-in-one Apple iMac desktop is down to $1348 (was $1499) - that's only $1.50 more than its cheapest ever price.

This model has a 24in 4.5K Retina display that's great for video editing and game play. It's also super thin and is available in a range of colours so it can easily fit and look good in most home offices

It comes with 16 GB unified memory and 256 GB SSD making creative projects and demanding multi-task workloads a breeze.

In the UK? The M4 iMac is down from £1499 to £1399 at Amazon.

Today's best Apple iMac deal

Save 10% ($152.49) Apple iMac M4: was $1,499.99 now $1,347.50 at Amazon Powered by the ever-impressive M4 chip, the Apple iMac delivers superior performance for productivity tasks and heavier workloads like content creation and creative design. It is built for Apple intelligence that helps you write and create effortlessly.

Why this is a great desktop computer

We think this is one of the top Mac desktop computers - in our Apple iMac (M4) review, we found it combines everything you need for home and business computing in one versatile machine. It also has excellent value at under $1500 while the specs are considerably higher than the previous models. It stands out thanks to the 24" 4.5K Retina display that provides 4480 x 2520 resolution supporting 1 billion colours.