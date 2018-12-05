Get deals on the iPhone 8, Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 3 with EE's festive savings

It seems that EE has joined the festive fun, dropping some Christmas deals on flagship devices and SIM only contracts.

EE has included some big data plans with the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone 8 so you don't have to scrimp on data this Christmas. If you were more interested in getting a SIM only deal, EE has that as well offering up a 30GB of data 4GEE (superfast) SIM for £25 p/m.

Head to EE to take advantage of these deals

Going with EE does have its perks. You get six months of free Apple Music, calls and texts using Wi-Fi, data caps to stop you going over your limit and not to mention it is the UK's fastest 4G network.

But you are paying a premium to get these features and you can get some of these devices cheaper elsewhere. So if you're looking to save as much money as you can this Christmas, check our phone deals page for the best contracts on the biggest phones.

These festive EE deals in full