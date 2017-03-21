Get £180 off the Surface Pro 4 with this one day-only offer

If you’ve been thinking about buying a Surface Pro 4, then you’ll doubtless be interested to hear that Amazon currently has a major reduction on one model – for today only – which represents a saving of £180.

The retail giant’s ‘deal of the day’ is on the Surface Pro 4 with an Intel Core i5-6300U (Skylake) processor alongside 8GB of system RAM, 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity (not cellular), with the price having been knocked down from £1,080 to £900.

That’s a tasty reduction, and to put it into perspective, it’s not much more than £100 dearer than the base Core i5 SP4 which only has half the RAM and storage.

However, don’t forget that the offer expires at midnight (or indeed if Amazon runs out of stock before then – at the time of writing, the tablet is in stock, with no warnings of any imminent shortage).

Cheap Office

If you’re prepared to pay a little more, it’s also worth bearing in mind that you can buy this model with the Type Cover and an Office 365 Home subscription for £1,000 – also a neat bargain considering that bundling this Surface Pro 4 with a Type Cover raises the price to £988 anyway (meaning that you’re getting Office 365 for £12, effectively).

Via: Windows Central