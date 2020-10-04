Gaming laptop deals: top sales from Lenovo and Dell up to $800 off this weekend

Lenovo, Dell and Best Buy are no strangers when it comes to offering top gaming laptop deals, but this weekend's offerings particularly have caught our eye.

Savings of up to $800 are available on premium Alienware machines right now, but our personal pick is this new Dell G5 15 gaming laptop on sale for just $989.99 (was $1,394.98) currently. That's a $400 discount in case you missed it, for a machine that's packing in a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti - absolutely stellar specs for under a grand.

Too pricey? Luckily Lenovo and Dell are coming to the rescue of budget gamers with $200 off a Lenovo Legion 5i for $799.99 and a Dell G5 15 for $809.99. Both these machines are rocking the latest Intel Core i5-10300H but you'll have to decide between the GTX 1660 Ti on the Dell and the 512GB SSD on the Lenovo. Our choice? Definitely the Dell, but if you value that extra space for all your games and media, then the Lenovo is also a fine pick.

These gaming laptop deals come as a surprise this weekend. With the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event looming, retailers normally tend to play their cards pretty close to their collective chests this time of year. But hey, we're not complaining, we love a good gaming laptop deal any time of the year, especially when you can save as much as you can on these awesome machines.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Our favorite gaming laptop deals this weekend

Lenovo Legion 5i 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Lenovo

Up first is this awesome $200 saving on a Legion 5i gaming laptop, courtesy of the latest Lenovo sale. A 512GB SSD is the standout spec here, although the Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and GTX 1650 Ti will definitely hold up their end of the bargain, especially at this price.

View Deal

New Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,044.98 $809.99 at Dell

Although for a few dollars more, why not investigate this similarly reduced G5 15 gaming laptop, now boasting a whole $230 off at the official Dell store. An Intel Core i5-10300H and 8GB of RAM would make this one a mirror matchup to the Lenovo above, but this one has a significantly faster GTX 1660Ti graphics card at the trade-off of a smaller 256GB SSD. Which is better? We prefer the Dell, but some may prefer to have a little space on that drive.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Another great Legion gaming laptop on sale, this time courtesy of Best Buy. With a neat $200 saving the Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are looking like particularly good value right now, but if you can spare a few more dollars, we'd recommend checking out the Dell G5 just below.

View Deal

New Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,394.98 $989.99 at Dell

We're getting into the enthusiast level-specs here, but thankfully a whopping $400 discount on this Dell G5 15 makes it come in at a (relatively) affordable price point. A 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti means you're not making any trade-offs here - this is one fast machine capable of excellent 1080p performance.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop: $2,113.98 $1,299.99 at Dell

Here's one more gaming laptop deal for luck, just in case you really wanted to push the boat out this weekend. As an Alienware, this particular laptop features a superbly premium aluminum unibody chassis capable of keeping your laptop cool under any circumstances. Plus, it just looks pretty damn cool, and you're also getting a Core i7 and RTX 2070 graphics card here as well.

View Deal

Dell - see all the gaming laptop deals available this weekend

see all the gaming laptop deals available this weekend Lenovo - another top destination this weekend thanks to their latest sale

another top destination this weekend thanks to their latest sale Best Buy - always reliable and worth checking for gaming laptop deals

always reliable and worth checking for gaming laptop deals Read more about the upcoming Black Friday sales event

If you'd like to check what else is on the market right now, head over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals article, where we've got plenty more options and buying advice for all budgets. Alternatively, our best cheap laptop deals page is also available, just in case you want something for more casual use.

