Gaming laptop deals: score a $100 discount on an Asus Zephyrus G14

Best Buy has just dropped a superb gaming laptop deal on one of the most popular new releases right now, offering a fully specced Asus Zephyrus G14 for just $1,349 (was $1,449).

This is a brand new release, so a $100 discount is a fantastic price, especially when you consider you're getting a cutting edge Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, RTX 2060 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. When compared to other premium laptops you just don't see these kinds of specs for under $1,500 - an Alienware M15 R3 for example clocks in at around $1,600 at the very least for a Core i7 version.

Our recent review on the Asus Zephrus G14 was particularly glowing. We really liked.... well, just about everything really, minus the slightly noisy fans. We liked it so much, we gave it five stars out of five and awarded it best in class. If you're looking for a small form factor gaming laptop that has plenty of grunt under the hood, looks great, is light, and offers a competitive price, then you can't go wrong here.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals near you just below.

The best gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop | $1,449 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on one of the most popular gaming laptops available right now. Awarded five stars out of five in TechRadar's recent review, this 14-inch laptop features a cutting edge Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, RTX 2060 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD - amazing specs for the price and size.

View Deal

Check out all the other gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale events

See our roundup of the best 4th of July sales

If this one's a little too expensive for your tastes, we thoroughly recommend our best cheap gaming laptop deals page, where we've got options for well under $1000. If you're simply looking for a browser, or working from home machine, then head over to our cheap laptop deals page, where there's plenty of options for both the US and UK.

