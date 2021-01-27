Gaming laptop deals are dropping down to just $599 this week at Walmart

Gaming laptop deals are getting really cheap these days thanks to the latest RTX cards and new chips from Intel and AMD slated to hit the market soon. We've just spotted a bargain in the form of this 15.6-inch Gateway Creator for $599 at Walmart, which, while not rocking the next-gen specs, does pack in a ton of power for the cash.

For $300 less than its initial sales price, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5-4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a GTX 1650 graphics card, and even a 120Hz refresh rate display. These are some extremely competitive specs for the money - especially when you compare it to other gaming laptop deals this week.

Take this 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 at Amazon for $741.13, for example. This Acer likely features a slightly better screen (144Hz vs. 120Hz), but everything else is almost exactly the same. When comparing the Ryzen 5 processor in the Gateway versus the Intel Core i5 in the Acer, you're also pretty much looking at a dead-heat performance-wise for gaming, which makes the Gateway pull ahead when it comes to straight value.

So, if you're looking for a cheap, and we mean cheap gaming laptop deal that's suitable for your more casual gaming applications like Fortnite at 1080p, then this Gateway has a very low barrier of entry indeed.

Gateway Creator Series 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $899 $599 at Walmart

Save $300 - This Gateway creator manages to pack in a fairly new AMD Ryzen 5-4600H for a budget that's almost hard to believe. 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the inclusion of a GTX 1650 are all fairly standard budget gaming laptop deals fare, but it's not often you see a laptop this powerful go for this cheap.

