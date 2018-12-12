Galaxy S9 deals are cheaper than the price of the Samsung S8 this Christmas

We know that it can be quite tempting to embrace your frugal side when buying a new phone and save a few quid by going for an older model. But what if we told you that you don't have to worry about that this Christmas as you can currently get Galaxy S9 deals cheaper than the Samsung S8 at pretty much every data point!?

That might sound crazy but it's true. Thanks to a combination of an £100 cashback offer from Samsung on the S9 and all round great festive deals, prices have shot down making the device cheaper than the S8.

The standout deal being at 3GB of data on O2 where it works out that the S9 is £60 cheaper over the two years compared to the S8. Or maybe you want a bit more data, you can pay £18 less overall at the 9GB mark. It's a similar story if you want big data, both devices are roughly the same price at the 30GB of data mark but that £100 cashback makes the S9 much cheaper. Strange but true.

You can see all of the best offers below and how they compare to the nearest S8 contracts or if you can't see the S9 price you wanted, go to our best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals page for all of your options.

1. Low data

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

This is a fantastic price on the 2018 Samsung flagship smartphone anyway, before you even throw that £100 cashback in. It's only £40 more expensive than the equivalent S8 tariff. But that becomes £60 cheaper when once you've claimed the cashback from Samsung. Incredible! Total cost over 24 months is £492 (after cashback)

2. Mid-data

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £30 upfront (with TECH20 code) | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Sitting in our Editor's pick slot, this is the best value deal you can get on a Samsung Galaxy S9 right now. For £30 upfront (which you get back and then some after cashback) and £28 a month you can get your hands on a 9GB of data S9. This is our stand out deal, especially considering the best S8 price is around £20 more. Total cost over 24 months is £606 (after cashback)

3. Big data

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Even at the high data points the S9 is still the cheaper option. For nothing upfront and £33 a month you can get 30GB of data on the S9. The best S8 contracts cost the same, so when you include the £100 cashback you're laughing. Total cost over 24 months is £692 (after cashback)

How to claim your Samsung cashback

After you've bought your brand new S9. There are a few steps to take to claim the cashback. The first step is going to this link within 30 days of purchasing the device. That link will ask you for your IMEI number which you can easily find by dialling *#06# on the device.

Next, you give your details along with a scanned copy of the proof of purchase to Samsung. Finally, your cashback request will go through and, all being well, your money should arrive in the next 30 days. You do have to purchase your new device before December 24 to be eligible.

That's a lot of information condensed, so if you're still unsure on the details check our guide for a full explanation.