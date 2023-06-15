Future iPhones could get super-tough glass that makes cases obsolete

Apple’s newest iPhones are among the best phones out there for durability, but you’ll still be hard-pressed to find an iPhone user who doesn’t keep their beloved device wrapped up in a protective case at all times.

That could change in the coming years, though. As spotted by TechRadar’s sister site Creative Bloq, Apple has just been granted a patent for a new type of super-resistant iPhone housing that could make its way onto future generations of the best iPhones.

The patent – simply titled Spatial Composites – details a rear glass panel made up of “abrasion-resistant” elements that would seemingly better protect your iPhone against scuffs, scratches and grazes (or, in other words, abrasion).

As Creative Bloq notes, the patent explains the drawbacks of current solutions for preventing abrasion on mobile devices. Metal housing materials, for instance, may be strong but create undesirable electromagnetic shielding, while plastic is less scratch or abrasion-resistant.

Future iPhones could feature super-durable rear panels (Image credit: Apple)

It seems, then, that Apple is working on a new iPhone material that boasts favorable electromagnetic properties and superior scratch-resistance, though we’d advise against getting your hopes up about seeing it feature on new iPhones any time soon.

Patent applications represent the earliest stage of an idea’s development, and this example may simply be a case of Apple looking to prevent other manufacturers from implementing similar technology on their own upcoming devices.

Image 1 of 2 'Abrasion-resistant members' made from metal or ceramic (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

That said, rumors do suggest that Apple has durability at the forefront of its mind for the imminent iPhone 15 series – particularly with regards to the much-rumored iPhone 15 Ultra. Serial leaker LeaksApplePro predicts that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be clad in titanium, which is typically stronger and lighter than the stainless steel used by the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It won’t be long before Apple has backed itself into a corner on the innovation front, too. There’s only so many times you can tout improved performance and camera credentials as key selling points for a new iPhone – Apple may soon be forced to market durability as the flagship feature of future models, and this in-development abrasion-resistant material could prove crucial to that strategy.

