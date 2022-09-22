iPhone 15 Ultra: what we know so far

Audio player loading…

Apple set off a tectonic shift in the iPhone world this year when it added a new device, and a new naming scheme to the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus.

Originally believed to be the 'iPhone 14 Max' and designed to complement the sizeable iPhone 14 Pro Max – with a simpler chip, display and camera system, the 14 Plus also showed that Apple wasn't beyond reworking its product names for better clarity.

Rumors now suggest that the company will apply a similar treatment to the top of next year's iPhone lineup. Instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it's starting to look like we'll be introduced to an 'iPhone 15 Ultra', set to sit above the iPhone 15 Pro.

The naming is not out-of-character for Apple. The company just launched an extreme version of its smartwatch – loaded to the gills with features – called the Apple Watch Ultra.

The notion of an Apple iPhone 15 Ultra makes sense to us and breaking away from the Pro in name will give Apple better justify any differences Apple decides to inject into its two most capable 2023 iPhones. It's likely that the 15 Ultra will be more than just a bigger screen and battery, as is the case with the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The biggest and baddest of Apple's expected 2023 iPhones

The biggest and baddest of Apple's expected 2023 iPhones When is it out? Likely September 2023

Likely September 2023 How much will it cost? As much, if not more than the current 14 Pro Max, probably

Apple events historically happen in the first or second week of September. The company likes to make an announcement on a Tuesday or Wednesday, then start pre-sales the same Friday. The phone usually arrives in stores the Friday following.

For the iPhone 14, that event fell on September 7 (admittedly, earlier than expected), with three of the four phones going on sale over a week later, on September 16 (the iPhone 14 Plus doesn't arrive until October 7).

In 2023, that means September 5 or 12 are likely event dates (both are Tuesdays), though the 6 and 13 are possibilities too. We could see the phone in stores as early as September 15.

Apple's current top dog: the iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

iPhone 15 Ultra price leaks

The early leaks about how Apple will price the iPhone 15 Ultra are telling. Apple may start the Ultra phone at $1,199. This would put the phone in the same pricing tier as Samsung's current "Ultra" device, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That phone costs $1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849.

The current iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899, which itself represents a price hike outside of the US market over last year's model. We think it's possible that when Apple switches from 'Pro Max' to 'Ultra', it will bump the price by $100 in the US with corresponding price hikes elsewhere.

Hopefully, that price increase will also come with more reasons to buy. The current iPhone 14 Pro Max gives you a bigger screen and battery than the standard 14 Pro, and that's it. That's a big bonus for $100, but if Apple is going to push the price even higher, it needs to offer more features and more hardware to justify the price.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899

$1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849

$1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 iPhone 15 Ultra (expected): $1,199 / £1,309 / AU$2,099

In other words, we expect the iPhone 15 Ultra to cost about the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max as it stands, with 256GB of storage.

iPhone 15 Ultra news, rumors and leaks

We have already heard quite a bit about the expected iPhone 15 with rumors reaching back to before the iPhone 14 series' launch, but only recently has news of a higher-tier Apple iPhone 15 Ultra emerged. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentioned right after launch of the 14 line that an Ultra would be coming, and that was the first we had heard of this new possible nomenclature.

Like I said yesterday: Ultra is coming. https://t.co/IrZUBHlLN2September 9, 2022 See more

After that, we heard further confirmation from other iPhone 15 leaks, and one leaker suggested that in addition to a bigger screen and battery, the iPhone 15 Ultra could see a better camera setup than its iPhone 15 Pro sibling.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max cameras (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The information came across rather vague, with the leak saying that Apple was testing a much-anticipated 8K video recording feature for its next iPhone, but the leaker was unsure if this feature would be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro or just the higher-end iPhone 15 Ultra. This set off speculation that the Ultra phone could see camera improvements over the Pro.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is a step ahead of its Galaxy S22 Plus and base model Galaxy S22, and one significant improvement is the addition of a periscope-style telephoto zoom lens. Leaks suggest Apple could also also use a periscope zoom on its larger Ultra device, and size requirements for such a lens would make more sense on the larger phone compared to the smaller iPhone 15 Pro that is expected next fall too.