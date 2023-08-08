The iPhone 15 Pro could offer a massive storage option, for a massive price

It’s no secret that Apple’s next Pro-level iPhones will deliver upgrades in the camera and chipset departments, but new information suggests that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could offer unprecedented storage options, too.

According to Korean blogger yeux1122 (via MacRumors) – who claims to have been in contact with an iPhone 15 supplier source – Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with up to 2TB maximum internal storage. A similar post on Weibo has corroborated this information, adding that the base storage options for both upcoming phones will be 256GB.

For context, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available with a minimum of 256GB storage, and a maximum of 1TB (as is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra). In other words, Apple could be preparing to double the maximum storage capacity available on its best iPhones, inevitably raising the price ceiling for its smartphones in the process.

Indeed, we’ve already heard plenty of rumors suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro will cost more than the iPhone 14 Pro, but these predictions have often been made in reference to like-for-like models (it’s widely assumed, for instance, that the 1TB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro will cost more than the 1TB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro). Throwing an enormous 2TB option into the mix for both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could make for some seriously scary numbers.

Consider this: the 1TB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs a whopping $1,599 / £1,740 / AU$2,769, which is some $200 / £211 / AU$350 more than the 512GB variant (which is half as big, storage-wise). So, if that 1TB capacity is doubled to 2TB on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, its price could reasonably reach as high as $1,799 / £1,950 / AU$2,769.

But wait! That’s before we’ve taken into account those aforementioned rumored price increases for the entire iPhone 15 line. $1,799 / £1,951 / AU$2,769 is a figure we’d expect a 2TB iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost, but a 2TB iPhone 15 Pro Max? We’ll surely be looking at even higher numbers.

The iPhone 14 range starts at $799 / £849 / AU$1,339, and tops out at $1,599 / £1,740 / AU$2,769 (Image credit: Apple)

Indeed, Apple itself has already alluded to such lofty iPhone prices. In the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook Cook was reportedly asked whether the rising average sales prices of iPhones was sustainable, to which he replied: “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” adding that iPhones had become “integral” to people’s lives.

Of course, it’s worth taking every iPhone 15 rumor with a pinch of salt – particularly those concerning storage options. The iPhone 14 Pro was also rumored to come in a 2TB storage option, which never materialized, so there’s a chance that these supplied chain sources are off the mark with regards to the iPhone 15 Pro.

That said, other upgrades – and significant price rises – seem inevitable for every iPhone 15 model, so we’re eagerly awaiting Apple’s September event to see what the company has in store. For our best guess at the launch date for the iPhone 15 line, head over to our iPhone 15 release date guide.