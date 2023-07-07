Analyst echoes a big fear about the iPhone 15 Pro Max and reveals an iPhone 16 detail

In what’s perhaps the least surprising news ever at this point, we’re hearing again that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This comes from analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, in a research note seen by MacRumors, and, well, they don’t get any more specific than that. It’s notable though that the same source had previously said both Pro models would cost more than their predecessors, but here singles out the iPhone 15 Pro Max specifically.

Whether that means they no longer think the iPhone 15 Pro will also get a price rise is unclear, but for reference the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899, so the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be an exceedingly expensive phone.

If it does see a price rise where the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t, then – as MacRumors points out – it could be down to the rumored periscope camera, which could be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and which would offer longer range zoom than the standard telephoto snapper we’re expecting on the iPhone 15 Pro. Though most sources claim we won't see a periscope camera on an iPhone until the iPhone 16 line.

In the same note, Pu claimed that the iPhone 15 series will enter mass production in August, which is in line with previous years, and suggests Apple should be on track for a September announcement.

No sign of solid-state buttons

Pu also shed some light on the iPhone 16 Pro, claiming – again in a research note seen by MacRumors – that there’s now a “low” chance that this phone and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have solid-state volume and mute buttons.

Originally this feature – which would mean the buttons don’t move and instead deliver haptic feedback when pressed – was rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but reports suggested that technical issues meant it wouldn’t be ready in time.

It was thought then that solid-state buttons might make it to the iPhone 16 Pro line instead, but if Pu is right then that’s not to be either. Still, it’s incredibly early for iPhone 16 rumors, so things could certainly change.

For now though, all eyes are on the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, all of which have a chance of ranking among the best phones – even if they do have price rises – and all of which are likely to land in early to mid-September.