Free cable TV: you only have until Friday to enjoy Sling TV's Happy Hour offer

Sling TV and its Happy Hour have been pretty good to us of late. Keeping the nation entertained with a clutch of free cable channels every night between 5pm and midnight ET for the last few weeks.

But finally, this handy little freebie is approaching its end. Come this Friday, May 15, the Happy Hour is over and cord cutters will have to find their streaming kicks from other TV streaming services.

- Head to Sling's website to watch - no credit card details needed

But until then, you can still watch cable channels like Fox, NBC, USA, Bravo, TBS, FX, Syfy, Bloomberg TV, Fox News, Headline News, National Geographic, Comedy Central and MSNBC will all be available to watch live.

And in terms of what actual shows that makes available, we're talking about a massive range. The Masked Singer, Deadliest Catch, Real Housewives, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and What We Do In The Shadows are all included (depending on your market), as well as over 50,000 on-demand titles and movies, too.

This isn't a free trial and there's no commitment, contracts or payment details required - you can simply get seven hours' free daily access to the Sling TV Blue service before the weekend without paying a penny. And if you've given Sling a try during Happy Hour and are ready to commit to a full subscription, there's a $10 off offer right now to get you started.

See how Sling compares to the other best TV streaming deals

Get all the lowdown on Disney Plus, including price, content and more

Watch your favorite shows from anywhere with the best streaming VPNs

Sling TV Blue | Watch for FREE from 5pm-midnight ET

The Sling TV Blue plan gives you access to 40+ cable channels and allows you to stream on three different devices simultaneously - not bad considering it's all free every evening at the moment. Don't forget that there's loads to enjoy on catch-up, too, as well dozens of movies such as Rocketman, Trolls, A Quiet Place, The Revenant, World War Z, Wonder Woman and loads more besides. PROMOTION ENDS ON FRIDAY, MAY 15View Deal

Is Sling TV any good?

It's definitely got TechRadar's approval! We love the fact that it allows you to customize your favorite channels on the app, and it's on-demand programming along with movies that you can rent is pretty handy.

Not to mention that you can watch it on any device that can stream the app - this includes your tablet, phone, laptop, smart TV etc, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and many more.

What we also find it quite refreshing that there are no sneaky fees or long-term contracts - you just pay a flat fee for the this TV streaming service.

Want to find out more? Make sure you check out our Sling TV review.