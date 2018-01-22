Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2018: discounts on Pixel 2 XL, Redmi Note 4 and more

Flipkart Republic Day sale is back with big discounts on phones like the Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S7, iPhone X, Redmi Note 4 and more. The Indian e-commerce giant is offering some very good deals on mobiles across the spectrum, along with exchange offers and debit/credit card discounts.

One of the biggest highlights of the mobile deals on Flipkart is the Pixel 2 – while the phone was launched at a very high price, Flipkart makes the phone much more affordable. Given the Pixel 2’s camera quality and other features, it is one of the best deals that you can get on the latest flagship from Google.

Best deals on mobile phones

Buy Google Pixel 2 starting from Rs 39,999 Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 21,000 on the Google Pixel 2, with the 64GB variant being made available at Rs. 39,999. The Pixel 2 XL on the other hand is available for Rs 51,999. Further, upon exchanging their old phones, users are also entitled to an additional Rs 3,000 off. Flipkart is also offering an assured buyback guarantee of Rs 28,500 at just Rs 99. Review

Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs. 26,990 While the Galaxy S7 is a fairly old phone at this point, it comes with a good discount with Flipkart offering up to Rs 19,010 off along with a slew of other offers. Featuring a 5.1-inch QHD display and a 12MP rear camera, the Galaxy S7 is still a good smartphone. Review

Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge at Rs 35,900 Once a flagship smartphone, the S7 Edge is available for Rs 35,900 during the Republic Day sale. The elder brother in the Galaxy S7 series, it features a 5.5-inch QHD display, is powered by Exynos 8890 backed by 4GB of RAM and 12-megapixel camera. This powerful setup draws juice from a 3,600 mAh battery.



Buy Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) at Rs. 40,999 Flipkart is also offering discounts on iPhones, with the iPhone 7 32GB variant being offered at just Rs 39,999, after a discount of Rs 9,000. The iPhone 7 will be a good option at this price for people looking to enter the Apple ecosystem. The iPhone 7 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and a 12-megapixel rear camera. It is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion processor and will be available in Silver, Black, Gold, and Rose Gold options. Review

Buy Moto G5 Plus at Rs. 10,999 The Moto G5 Plus is being offering at a discount of Rs 6,000. It remains one of the better mid-range smartphones after the Mi A1. Essentially, you get a mid-range smartphone at the price of an entry-level phone which doesn't sound like a bad deal at all. Review

Buy Honor 8 Pro at Rs 24,999 (save Rs 5,000) Honor released the Honor 8 Pro soon after the OnePlus 5 launch at a price point which is directly comparable. From the camera quality to power, the Honor 8 Pro has all the qualities to be labeled as a good phone for Rs 25,999.

Buy Mi Mix 2 at Rs. 32,999 One of the most elegant looking flagship phones today has got a Rs 3,000 price cut. Mi Mix 2 is one flagship smartphone that stands apart from the crowd and comes packed with the best hardware - Snapdragon 835 and 6GB RAM - to keep you on top of the current market trend. If you are looking for a powerful value for money phone with the best possible looks, the Mix 2 is a great choice. The only compromise here is with the front camera, which we have mentioned in detail in our review. Review

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64GB) for Rs 10,999 Xiaomi's best selling smartphone in India is up for grabs at Rs 10,999. The 5.5-inch full HD display powered by a powerful processor and backed by 4GB of RAM sourcing power from a 4,100mAh battery makes for a sweet deal. Review

Buy Apple iPhone X from Rs 84,999 Apple’s flagship smartphone of the year, the iPhone X is a gorgeous device and has lured many of us with its 5.8-inch full bezel-less display. There’s just a screen on the front with a ‘notch’ which houses the True-Depth camera system used to unlock it via Face ID. It is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chipset and sports dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and front facing 7-megapixel snapper. The iPhone X will be available in 64GB and 256GB variants for Rs 84,999 and Rs 97,999 respectively in Silver and Space Gray options. Review

New phone launches

Buy Honor 9 Lite starting at Rs 10,999 The latest entrant in Honor's budget lineup, the 9 lite brings a quad-camera setup to the table. The phone is covered in 2.5D glass on both front and back, has a 18:9 aspect ratio display and is powered by Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 and draws power from a 3,000 mAh battery. The 3GB variant is up for sale at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB retails for Rs 14,999. The phones will go on sale on 23 January at 12 noon.