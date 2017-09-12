Trending
FIFA 18 demo kicks off today on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Nintendo Switch gamers will have to wait

Getting ready to pay the annual FIFA tax? If FIFA 18 is on your Christmas wishlist, you might want to give it a try before you buy. Good news then: the FIFA 18 demo goes live today.

Whether you're playing on PS4, PC or Xbox One, you'll be able to go hands-on with the game later today, with EA offering up the Kick Off mode and a preview of this year's The Journey single-player story mode, too.

However, if you're a Nintendo Switch owner waiting for FIFA's debut on the handheld convertible, you'll need to keep waiting – there's no word yet on its version getting a demo any time soon.

Plenty to play with

There's a lot crammed into the demo for those that can play it though. You'll get access to 12 teams:

  • Manchester United
  • Manchester City
  • Real Madrid CF
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • Juventus F.C.
  • FC Bayern Munich
  • Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
  • LA Galaxy
  • Toronto FC
  • Boca Juniors
  • C.D. Guadalajara
  • Vissel Kobe

...and four stadiums:

  • Santiago Bernabéu
  • La Bombonera
  • StubHub Center
  • King Fahd Stadium

...which should give a pretty good indication of how this year's iteration plays out on the pitch.

With FIFA 18's release date set for 29 September, there's a few weeks left then whether or not to commit your cash to the footy-sim for another season.

